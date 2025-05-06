MP 10th Result 2025: Fatima, Sumbul, Tarannum, Ashhad in Top 10 List

Shezah Fatima, Sumbul Khan, Tarannum Rangrez and Mohammed Ashhad are four Muslims who have figured in the MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th List of Top 10 for the year 2025 released along with the result Tuesday

Tuesday May 6, 2025 3:28 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image by Grok 3]

MP Class 10 Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh SSC 2025 Toppers List: Shezah Fatima, Sumbul Khan, Tarannum Rangrez and Mohammed Ashhad are four Muslims who have figured in the MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th List of Top 10 for the year 2025 released along with the result Tuesday.

Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur bagged a total of 498/500 marks and secured the 3rd rank in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Sumbul Khan of Sagar district and Tarannum Rangrez of Damoh district bagged a total of 496/500 and secured the 5th rank in the MPBSE 10th Toppers List 2025.

Also in the Madhya Pradesh SSC Merit List 2025 is Mohammed Ashhad. Ashhad bagged 495 out of the total 500 marks and stood 6th in whole of Madhya Pradesh.

The state topper in the MPBSE SSC 2025 board exam is Pragya Jaiswal of Singrauli district. She has scored 500 out of 500 marks i.e. 100% marks to secure the top rank in the MP Class 10 board exams 2025 held from February 27 to March 19, 2025.

MPBSE 10th Toppers 2025

The top three students in the Madhya Pradesh board SSC Merit List 2025 are:

Rank 1: Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli (500 marks)

Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli (500 marks) Rank 2: Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa (499 marks)

Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa (499 marks) Rank 3: Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur (498 marks)

Girls have preformed excellently well across the board.

According to the 10th result announced today, a total of 212 students have featured in the Madhya Pradesh SSC Merit List 2025. Notably, 144 of them are girls.

MP 10th Result 2025 - Top 10 Districts

Narsinghpur district has topped in terms of pass percentage in both MP 10th exam, followed by Mandla district. The list of top 10 districts are:

Narsingpur 92.73% of regular students pass Mandla 89.83% Balaghat 88.07% Anooppur 87.66% Neemuch 87.29% Shajapur 86.22% Sehore 85.54% Hoshangabad 84.08% Dewas 84.05% Jhabua 83.88%

MPBSE 10th 2025: Division wise Result

Over 4 lakh students have passed MP 10th SSC 2025 exam with 1st division.

First division: 4,290,42 students

Second division: 1,821,72

Third division: 2,200

Pass division: 0

Details of Regular Students

Registered: 8,100,19

Absent: 5,087

Appeared: 8,049,32

Cancelled: 125

Withheld: 39

Result declared for: 8,047,68

Pass: 6,134,14

Failed: 1,91,354

Pass percentage: 76.22 per cent

The state has registered an overall pass percentage of 76.22%. It is the best result in the past 15 years, the MP board said.

Steps to Check MP board Class 10 HSC Result 2025

Click here to go official MPBSE official website: "mpresults.nic.in". Click on "HSC (Class 10th) Exam Result 2025". Enter roll number and name. Click on "Submit". The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

The students can check their MPBSE Class 10 or HSC results 2025 along with Class 12th HSSC Vocational Exam 2025 on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.

MP Board Previous Year Toppers

In 2024, the MP board Class 10 exam , the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 58.10%.

In 2023, the MP Board Class 12 Exams were held from March 2 to April 01, 2023, at various test centers across the state.

A total of 7,29,426 students had registered for the Class 12 MP Board exams. Out of them 7,27,044 appeared in the exam and 4,01,366 (55.20%) were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 51.91% and that of the girls stood at 58.69%.

Narayan Sharma (488 marks), Gaurav Mourya (486 marks), Ritin Lodhi (486 marks) and Prachi Patel (485 marks) were toppers in Science stream.

On the other hand, the MP Board Class 10 Exams last year were held from March 1 to March 27, 2023, at various test centers across the state.

A total of 8,20,014 students had registered for the Class 10 MP Board exams. Out of them 8,15,364 appeared in the exam and 5,15,955 (63.29%) were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 60.26% and that of the girls stood at 66.47%.

