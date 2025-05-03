Donald Trump revokes Harvard's tax-exempt status

Saturday May 3, 2025 0:57 AM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: The U.S. President, Donald Trump, Friday May 02, 2025 announced to cancel Harvard University's tax exempt status.

The move comes after America's oldest and wealthiest university refused Trump's demands for sweeping reforms, including curbs on campus activism.

"It’s what they deserve"

"We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!" Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The stand-off between Trump and Harvard University began after the new U.S. administration asked the university to make changes it admission policies, derecognize some student clubs and announce curbs on campus activities.

As the university stayed firm and remained firm on its stand, Trump unleashed verbal assault on the premium institution calling it a “joke” and "disgrace".

Trump also accused Harvard of teaching “hate” and “stupidity” and "abusing" the tax-exempt status.

Harvard stays firm

Amidst the tussle, the Trump administration had in the last month frozen over $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts in what is seen as retaliation to Harvard University’s refusal to meet his demands.

Responding to the onslaught, Harvard University however said it will not assent to the U.S. President’s demands - whether it continues to get federal funding or not.

"No government, regardless of which party is in power, should dictate what private universities can teach," Harvard's President Alan Garber said in a letter posted on the university's website in April .

