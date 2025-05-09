Kerala 10th SSLC 2025 Result Today: Links to Check

[Grok 3 image for representation]
Kerala SSLC Result 2025: The Kerala Education Department (DHSE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, has announced the SSLC 2025 result.
The state has registered a pass percentage of 99.50% - this is over 0.1% less than 2024 when the pass percentage was 99.69%.
11:30 AM: The Kerala Education Department (DHSE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring today i.e. Friday May 09, 2025 the result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2025 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC or Class 10 exams from March 3 to March 26, 2025.
The Kerala Education Ministry has officially confirmed that the SSLC (Class 10) examinations will be declared today at 03:00 PM.
“Class 10 or SSLC exam result of the year 2025 will be announced on Friday May 09, 2025 at 03:00 PM”, the Ministry said.
The Kerala board will host SSLC 2025 result on a number of websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and educationkerala.gov.in in order to ease traffic.
The hard copies of the Kerala SSLC result 2025 will be made available to the schools later.
Students can also access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2025. SSLC 2025 result can also be checked on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.
Kerala SSCL result can also be checked using SMS. To check your result via SMS type - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER abd Send the message to 56263.
