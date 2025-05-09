Kerala 10th SSLC 2025 Result Today: Links to Check

Kerala Education Department (DHSE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring today i.e. Friday May 09, 2025 the result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2025 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Friday May 9, 2025 4:53 PM , Education Desk

[Grok 3 image for representation]

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: The Kerala Education Department (DHSE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, has announced the SSLC 2025 result.

The state has registered a pass percentage of 99.50% - this is over 0.1% less than 2024 when the pass percentage was 99.69%.

Kerala SSLC Result Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage 99.5%

A total of 4,26,697 students from different districts of India and Gulf countries had appeared in the examination held at 2,964 centres. Out of them 4,24,583 have been declared passed.

As many as 2,331 schools have secured a perfect 100% pass percentage.

A total of 61,449 students have secured full A+ in all subjects



Out of the 7 examination centres in Gulf nations, 4 have obtained a pass percentage of 100%.

Kannur highest performing district with a pass percentage of 99.87%.

Thiruvananthapuram, with a pass rate of 98.59%, has emerged as the lowest performing district.

11:30 AM: The Kerala Education Department (DHSE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring today i.e. Friday May 09, 2025 the result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2025 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result Date, Time

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC or Class 10 exams from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

The Kerala Education Ministry has officially confirmed that the SSLC (Class 10) examinations will be declared today at 03:00 PM.

“Class 10 or SSLC exam result of the year 2025 will be announced on Friday May 09, 2025 at 03:00 PM”, the Ministry said.

The Kerala board will host SSLC 2025 result on a number of websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and educationkerala.gov.in in order to ease traffic.



Direct Link to Check Kerala SSLC Exam Results 2025

Go to Kerala Education Department website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link markd with 'SSLC Exam Results 2025'.

Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.

Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2025.

Download and Save your result for future reference

The hard copies of the Kerala SSLC result 2025 will be made available to the schools later.

Kerala SSLC result via Saphalam 2025 app

Students can also access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2025. SSLC 2025 result can also be checked on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Kerala SSCL result can also be checked using SMS. To check your result via SMS type - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER abd Send the message to 56263.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.