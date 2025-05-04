Meet 100 Most Accomplished MBAs of Year 2025

The 2025 list of most accomplished full-time MBAs is out and this has more females and looks more international if compared with previous years

Sunday May 4, 2025 0:58 AM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

San Francisco: The 2025 list of most accomplished full-time MBAs is out and this has more females and looks more international if compared with previous years.

The list of 100 most accomplished MBAs from the Class of 2025 released by Poets&Quants Saturday showcases the business success stories coming from all over the globe including countries like India, Nigeria, Philippines, Vietnam, Salvador, Mexico, Japan and also the United Arab Emirsates (UAE), Iran, Thailand, besides of course the United States, China, France and others.

"This year's class could be described as more female and more international, with a stronger military presence," Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer, who launched the series in 2015, said.

"What really distinguished Best & Brightest students this year was that they built things. They launched ventures early in their careers or started clubs or events at their business schools. They weren't trying to maintain what already existed or follow the usual paths. They were creating something new – and they provided others with enrichment and opportunities as a result", Jeff added.

220 nominations from 82 business schools

To compile this year's Best & Brightest MBAs, Poets&Quants contacted 82 top graduate business schools worldwide to nominate their best candidates for the honor.

Responses were judged by P&Q editorial according to four criteria:

Extracurricular involvement Academic and professional achievements Insightful responses Faculty recommendations

"Ultimately, P&Q received 220 nominations, including submissions from elite institutions ranging from INSEAD to the University of Chicago's Booth School", the leading news source for graduate business education said.

"By gender, Best & Brightest women outnumber men by a 60-to-40 margin, with 54 students hailing from outside the United States", it added.

This 2025 class features MBA graduates including Wharton School's Simi Shah, a successful entrepreneur who has been invited to the White House twice and made the 2025 Forbes "30 Under 30" in Media.

Also included in the list is Mark O'Connell, a graduate of the University of Michigan's Ross School. Mark helped re-write the U.S. Maines combat training curriculum, Ohio State's Kyle Schembechler did the same for the U.S. Field Artillery School, and Amanda Golden of University of Virginia's Darden School.

Amanda Golden has transitioned from covering the 2020 presidential election for NBC News to becoming a venture capitalist. By the same token, Evan Rizvi made the leap from opera singer to strategist at Boston University's Questrom School.

The list also has Ilana Habib of University of Chicago, INSEAD alumnus Simran Rahman of Sugar Land, Texas and Surayyah Ahmad University of Oxford (Saïd).

Number of Indian-origin MBAs in the list

The 2025 list of most bright MBAs features a number of Indian origin professionals including Ashwin Charles of Nanyang Business School, Bhumika Agarwal of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler), Maitri Taneja of Rutgers Business School, Sanchaita Kohli of University of Toronto (Rotman), Arpit Arya of Washington University (Olin), Vivek Yadav of IE Business School, Shiv Shwetha Kalyanasundaram of IMD Business School and Aakriti Goyal of Indiana University (Kelley).

Damian D’souza of IESE Business School and Elham (Hasti) Jamshidi of Johns Hopkins Carey Business School are lone reprsentation for the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah) and Iran (Tehran).

The "Best & Brightest MBAs" is the second of a four-part series recognizing the world's top business students whereas Poets&Quants, a part of Times Higher Education (THE), is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

