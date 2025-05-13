Full specifications of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge released

Seoul (South Korea): Samsung Electronics Tuesday May 13, 2025 released the full specifications of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which the phone giant billed as “an engineering marvel which defines new slim hardware innovation”.

Crafted with style and strength in mind, Galaxy S25 Edge strikes a new balance of premium, pro-level performance in a resilient titanium body only 5.8mm thick.

“S25 Edge delivers on the S series legacy, integrating an iconic Galaxy AI-enabled camera and unleashing a new realm of creativity in an effortlessly portable device”, Samsung said.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

“S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry", Roh said.

Sleek, Strong Design

With a thin 5.8mm chassis, Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkable feat of engineering that reimagines nearly every element of smartphone design for an even more compact and convenient experience.

"Its refined frame bridges form and function at just 163 grams, taking slim smartphones to the next level while staying true to the Galaxy S series’ unified design", Samsung said.

Alongside its streamlined silhouette comes exceptional resilience. The optimally curved edges and sturdy titanium frame offer enduring protection for everyday use.

"The latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic offering that delivers engineered resilience, is used for the front display to yield both vibrancy and strength on Galaxy S25 Edge", Samsung said.

Pocket Camera

The slim and light design of Galaxy S25 Edge makes it easier than ever for users to capture memorable moments and express their creativity anytime, anywhere.

The 200MP wide lens upholds the Galaxy S series’ iconic camera experience while taking Nightography to a new level.

"Due to ultra-high resolution, users get sharper photos while maintaining clearer shots with large pixel size —capturing images with over 40% improved brightness in low-light environments", Samsung said.

The 12MP ultra-wide sensor features autofocus, which powers crisp, detailed macro photography for even more creative flexibility.

Galaxy S25 Edge benefits from the same ProVisual Engine that was optimized for Galaxy S25 with pro-grade enhancements, like ensuring sharp details for clothes or plants and natural, true-to-life skin tone in portraits.

"Galaxy AI-powered editing features, including fan-favorites like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist are all brought over from the Galaxy S25 series, pairing advanced creative and editing tools with a never-before-seen slim form factor", Samsung said.

