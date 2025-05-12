Türkiye: After 40 years of insurgency, PKK dissolves itself

Tuesday May 13, 2025 1:00 AM , ummid.com News Network

[A PKK supporter holding a portrait of Abdullah Öcalan. (File image/Russia Today via X)]

After over four decades of rebellion against Turkey, Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has finally announced to dissolve itself.

Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), had in February this year had announced to disband the armed group. On February 27, Abdullah Öcalan had called on its members to lay down arms and dissolve the group.

On Monday May 12, 2025, the Firat news agency, which is close to the group, published, what it said, was the closing declaration of a Congress that the PKK held last week in northern Iraq, in response to the call in February from its leader Abdullah Ocalan to disband.

"The 12th PKK Congress has decided to dissolve the PKK's organisational structure and end its method of armed struggle," the group announced in a statement after holding its congress last week, according to AFP.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK launched its insurgency in 1984.

The announcement by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that it is ending its decades-long armed struggle and dissolving itself has sparked celebrations in the predominantly Kurdish province of Diyarbakır.

