Used ‘TRADE’ to get ceasefire done between India, Pakistan: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday reiterated that his administration forced India and Pakistan to end the war

Tuesday May 13, 2025 0:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump Monday reiterated that his administration forced India and Pakistan to end the war.

Talking to media in White House, the official residence of the President of America, Trump said he used trade as leverage to de-escalate tensions.

"On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate cessation of hostilities, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan - the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons," he said.

“We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it... If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade’”, Trump told media in a reply to a question.

This is not the first time Trump has taken the credit of ending the 4-day war between India and Pakistan which started on May 7 and abruptly ended on May 10, 2025.

In fact, to a sheer surprise, it was Donald Trump who had first “announced” about the ceasefire between the two nuclear armed countries. It was before anyone, including India and Pakistan, knew about it.

Trump made the announcement at around 05:33 PM IST Saturday, a little later Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire.

India confirmed it about 40 minutes later but refused to acknowledge the mediation done by the U.S. administration as claimed by Donald Trump.

However, much to the embarrassment of the Modi government in New Delhi, Trump again took credit of the ceasefire between the two neighbors, this time saying he used trade as a tool.

Watch Video

Trump on the ceasefire: “We helped a lot. I said c’mon, we are going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. If you stop it we do trade, if you don’t stop it we are not gonna do any trade. And all of a sudden they said ‘I think we are gonna stop’. And they have.” pic.twitter.com/QP3oyxzPK8 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 12, 2025

"They did it for a lot of reasons. But trade is a big one. We’re going to do a lot of trade with both Pak and India. We’re negotiating with India right now. We’ll soon be negotiating with Pak," Trump said while addressing White House press conference Monday.

Interestingly, Trump’s latest statement came about half an hour before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, first time after the latest skirmish between India and Pakistan.

Quite surprisingly, he did not utter a single word about the mediation by Trump and his team. Instead, he said, the ceasefire was done on the “request” of Pakistan.

This contradicts the claim made by a CNN reporter who said it was India that requested the United States and Saudi Arabia to intervene and help in getting the ceasefire done.

