India, Pakistan announce ceasefire

Saturday May 10, 2025 8:26 PM , World Desk

In an important development amidst the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear armed neighbors have announced ceasefire from 5 PM Saturday May 10, 2025.

The two countries agreed to stop all military action on land, sea and air effective 5 PM Saturday soon after U.S. President Donald Trump said his team mediated to bring peace in the region.

Tension simmered between the two countries since April 22, 2025 when terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam in India’s Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan even as the latter denied its role.

However, India launched “ Operation Sindoor ” on May 7, 2025 to avenge the Pahalgam terrorist attack , hitting 9 targets – five in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and four in Pakistan.

India said it hit the “terrorist hideouts and training camps”. Pakistan countered saying India targeted mosques and civilians, and vowed retaliation.

Consequently, Pakistan launched operation “ Bunyan ul Marsoos ” early in the morning Saturday May 10, 2025, claiming it hit a number of military and strategic targets in India.

India confirmed the Pakistani forces targeted as many as 26 locations in the country but said there were no heavy damagaes because of the airstrikes Saturday.

After four days of attacks and counter attacks, the two countries, however, announced ceasefire Saturday afternoon following the mediation done by Team Trump.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL and Immediate ceasefire”, Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump also congratulated the two countries, for what he called, using "common sense" and "great intelligence".

India, Pakistan Confirm Ceasefire

Trump shared this post around 05:33 PM IST. Around 40 minutes later, Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the ceasefire but said it was the result of the direct talks between the two countries.

“MEA India announces that stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries. The Pak DGMO initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached”, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed that Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire.

“The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called its Indian counterpart… It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, with effect from 5:00 PM IST today,” he added.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed, what he called, US backed ceasefire.

Dar added that diplomatic efforts had been ongoing throughout the day, which eventually led to the agreement.

Further confirming that the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan was the result of U.S. mediation, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance hailed, what he called, great work from the President Trump's team.

"Great work from the President’s [Trump] team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire," he wrote on X.

