India improves rank in Human Development Index

Monday May 12, 2025

[UN Headquarters.]

Brussels: India has improved its rank in the Human Development Index (HDI) as per the latest data released by the United Nations released Tuesday May 12, 2025.

In the 2025 Human Development Report (UNHDR), ‘A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI’, India ranks 130 out of 193 countries, from 133 in 2022.

The top in the Human Development Index is Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. What is suprising is the HDI rank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is 15 globally and 1st in the region.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) climbed 11 spots to better th countries like Canada, the United States (USA), Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Bangladesh catches up with India

Interestingly, the Human Development Index of Bangladesh is 130 which is equal to India.

The HDI rank of other South Asian countries, China ranks 78th, Sri Lanka 89th, and Bhutan 125th – notch better than India.

On the other hand, Nepal HDI 2023 rank is 145, that of Myanmar is 150, and of Pakistan is 168.

India's Progress in Key Areas

India registered an HDI value increase to 0.685 in 2023 from 0.676 in 2022.

India’s life expectancy rose from 58.6 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2023, the highest ever, reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery.

Also, India's mean years of schooling have increased, with children now expected to stay in school for 13 years, up from 8.2 years in 1990, as per the Human Development Report 2025.

The report further highlighted that India’s Gross National Income per capita rose over fourfold, from USD 2,167 in 1990 to USD 9,046 in 2023 based on 2021 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

The UN report further said that India is emerging as a global AI leader with the highest self-reported AI skills penetration.

"A world with AI"

At the launch event held in Brussels, the UN said it marks a critical moment for understanding how Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has broken into a dizzying gallop, can influence the future of human development worldwide, including in Lesotho.

The report advocates for a human-centered approach to AI, which has the potential to fundamentally redesign approaches to development.

The survey results conducted show that across the world people are ready for this kind of ‘reset’. A world with AI offers abundant choices, and exercising these choices is both a component of human development and a way to advance it.

As we navigate the complexities of modern society, AI can play a transformative role in advancing human welfare. This discussion explores how AI can support education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, ultimately fostering a more equitable society.

“Amidst this global turmoil, we must urgently explore new ways to drive development”, Achim Steiner, Head of the United Nations Development Programme said.

“As Artificial Intelligence continues its rapid advance across so many aspects of our lives, we should consider its potential for development. New capabilities are emerging almost daily, and while AI is no panacea, the choices we make hold the potential to reignite human development and open new pathways and possibilities.”

