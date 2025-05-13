Watch: Hamas sets free American captive in goodwill gesture

Tuesday May 13, 2025 10:58 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Edan Alexander after he was handed over to Red Cross officials as part of a deal between the United States and Hamas Monday May 12, 2025]

Gaza Strip: The Palestinian Resistance Fighters late in the evening Monday May 12, 2025 released American-Israeli soldier, Edan Alexander, in a goodwill gesture to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 20-yr-old American Israeli soldier was taken captive on October 07, 2023 during the Operation Al Aqsa Storm.

US, Hamas Deal bypassing Israel

He was released after 551 days in captivity as part of a deal between Hamas and the United States to allow aid in the besieged enclave.

In a significant development, the Trump administration negotiated with Hamas bypassing the Netanyau led Zionist government in Israel for Edan Alexander’s release.

Edan is the last known American captive in the Hamas custody. He blasted and slammed Netanyahu and his Zionist regime after his release in Gaza.

“I am collapsing because of this disgusting world and disgusting Israeli government. Everyday, I see that he - Netanyahu - controls the country like a dictator", he said.

“We truly believe we will return home dead. There is nothing to say. There is no hope", he said.

Criticizing the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Alexander accused the Israeli leader of abandoning the Israeli prisoners and urged Trump to secure his release.

“You neglected us,” Alexander said in the footage. “We die a thousand times every day, and no one feels our pain.”

BREAKING: Al-Qassam Brigades relay a message from Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander:



“I am collapsing because of this disgusting world and disgusting Israeli government. Everyday, I see that he - Netanyahu - controls the country like a dictator.”



“We truly believe we… pic.twitter.com/UXT394j777 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 12, 2025

Video footages and images online showed celebrations in New Jersey, United States after Edan's release. New Jersey is Edan's home town.

Israeli negotiators in Qatar

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, the family members of other captives urged Netanayhu to negotiate with Hamas for the release of hostages.

"The U.S. did it. Now, its our turn", they said.

Under intense pressure, Netanyahu then rushed the Israeli negotiatores to Doha, Qatar where they are expected to hold talks with the Hamas officials later today.

Edan was released by Hamas hours before Donald Trump landed in Saudi Capital Riyadh where sources said the Israeli genocide in Gaza and Palestine are one of the key issues.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on a 3-day visit to Middle East . From Saudi Arabia, Trump will visit Qatar and the UAE.

Edan’s family Tuesday said he will soon travel to Doha to meet President Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

