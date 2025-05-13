New Sketch Style Option and More - Apple releases iOS 18.5

Technology giant Apple Monday May 12, 2025 released iOS 18.5 for iPhone users which comes with a number of new features, including a new Sketch Style Option in image Playground

The iOS 18.5 also introduces 8 new emojis, recipes in Apple News+, and enhancement to better organise and filter the library in Photos.

Besides, the latest iOS version also includes bug fixes and security updates for iPhones.

Apple has also introduced a few Mail app updates in iOS 18.5. One of those updates makes it easier to adjust the app's settings by showing or hiding contact photos in Mail. Contact photos are the images to the left of emails that help identify senders.

Mail will show Contact Posters by default, but you can turn them off from within the app with iOS 18.5.

Satellite Connectivity

One of the key features introduced in iOS 18.5 is satellite messaging provided by carriers. Using this feature, you could text people to let them know where you are even if you are off the guard.

These features on iPhone 13 models, however, are carrier dependent, and currently only T-Mobile offers them in the US via Starlink.

iOS 18.5 also adds a new Pride-themed wallpaper and a new feature for Screen Time that shows parents a notification when their child uses the Screen Time on their device, according to The Verge.

iOS 18.5 also makes parental controls better. With iOS 18.5, parents will now get notifications when their child's Screen Time passcode is used, helping prevent unauthorised changes to usage limits.

Sketch Style Option

The Sketch style option in iOS 18.5 is a feature within the Image Playground app which is part of Apple Intelligence.

This feature helps users to generate images using a "highly detailed and academic" style that produces realistic drawings with vibrant colors and technical lines on stark backgrounds.

This style joins the existing Animation and Illustration styles, bringing the total to three options for creating stylized AI-generated images based on text prompts.

The Sketch style was initially previewed at WWDC 2024 but was fully integrated into Image Playground with the iOS 18.4 beta and carried over to iOS 18.5.



