Book Launch: Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy

The book attempts to revisit the issues confronting Indian Muslims and suggests a roadmap on how Muslims should navigate the path of democracy in contemporary India

Wednesday May 14, 2025 8:50 AM , Adam Rizvi

Eminent author Syed Ali Mujtaba's latest book, “Indian Muslims' Tryst with Democracy” has hit the stands. The book attempts to revisit the issues confronting Indian Muslims and suggests a roadmap on how Muslims should navigate the path of democracy in contemporary India.

The author provides a comprehensive examination of the challenges faced by Muslims and provides strategies to tackle them within the democratic framework of India.

The book delves into the evolving dynamics of Muslim identity in the context of their slipping political power and responds to the democratic form of governance in India.

The narrative begins with Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the prominent leader who foresaw the difficulties Muslims would face in a democratic India that’s going to be dominated by a Hindu majority.

In independent India, Indian Muslims’ tryst with democracy continues. The book meticulously details its entire vicissitude. It delves deep into the Muslims' struggle to cope with the democratic challenges and prepare a democratic response within the constitutional framework of India.

Muslims’ faith in democratic, constitutional, and judicial solutions is critically analyzed in the book, suggesting a plausible response to live with honor and dignity in India.

Even though the communal divides have increased in contemporary India, the book scrutinizes the Muslims' push for a democratic response by deeply analyzing the outcome and effectiveness of the Muslims' strategies.

The book calls for a strategic, democratic response to the challenges faced by the community, aiming to inspire a future generation on how Muslims can thrive with dignity and equality in India. This can be done through a three-pronged strategy. First, learn how to play the game of numbers in the constitutional democracy and form a winning combination to floor the opponent.

Second, to gain political empowerment, Muslims should increase their numbers in the Parliament and the State Legislatures.

Third, build meritocracy in education and qualify for the competitive exams for government jobs, and get into governance and administration.

The author suggests that Muslims' political strategies should be recalibrated through grassroots political engagement and educational advancement to achieve the goal of better representation in legislative bodies and governance and administration. That’s the only way to gain the lion's share in the welfare state social justice framework.

The book Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy is a significant contribution to understanding the complex socio-political landscape of Indian Muslims. It is a must-buy for all those who want to know the problems faced by the Muslim community and what could be their plausible solutions.

[The writer, Adam Rizvi, is Editor of TIO and lives in New York, United States]





