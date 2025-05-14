HC takes suo moto cognizance of MP Minister’s remarks targeting Col Sofiya

Taking suu moto cognizance, Madhya Pradesh High Court Wednesday ordered registration of case against state minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi

Wednesday May 14, 2025 8:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Col Sofiya Qureshi became a household name, and a symbol of India’s diversity and equality, as India’s military operation against Pakistan proceeded]

Jabalpur: Taking suu moto cognizance, Madhya Pradesh High Court Wednesday ordered registration of case against state minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Demands to take action against Vijay Shah, BJP leader and a minister of cabinet rank in Madhya Pradesh, were being made from different circles, including the main opposition party Congress.

However, neither the government nor the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took any note of these demands.

Consequently, the Division Bench of Jabalpur High Court Wednesday May 14, 2025 ordered the State Police to register FIR against Vijay Shah.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a celebrated officer of the Army’s Signal Corps, came to the lime light after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam terrorist attack, and she addressed the media sharing the dais with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for official press briefing.

Colonel Sofiya , thereafter, appeared multiple times at National Media Centre in New Delhi. She became a household name, and a symbol of India’s diversity and equality, as India’s military operation against Pakistan proceeded.

But, in a shocking turn of events, Vijay Shah, a senior BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, while addressing a public event, made the derogatory and insulting remarks against Col Sofiya that shocked the whole country.

Registering strong objection, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the BJP leader’s remarks not only insulting and derogatory, but vulgar and sexist and urged PM Modi to dismiss him as minister.

"The terrorists of Pahalgam wanted to divide the country, but the country was united throughout 'Operation Sindoor' in giving a befitting reply to them. The mentality of BJP-RSS has always been anti-women... PM Modi should immediately dismiss such a minister," he said.

After the outrage, Vijay Shah said his statements were twisted and quoted out of context.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.