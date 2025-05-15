Meet Huawei Matebook Pro: 1st Laptop Running HarmonyOS

Thursday May 15, 2025 1:06 AM , ummid.com News Network

Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop running HarmonyOS and tech enthusiasts have flooded different social media platforms with videos showing its comparison with gadgets running Windows OS.

The Chinese tech giant unveiled its first laptop running HarmonyOS – the operation system that the company developed on its own at a special event on May 8, 2025. Since its launch five days ago the laptop has set internet and social media space on fire.

Fed up with US restrictions, Huawei had in 2019 announced to build its own operating system (OS) called HarmonyOS to end the dependency on market leaders Google and Microsoft.

The company had launched in June 2021 its self-developed operating system "HarmonyOS 2.0" to power nearly 100 devices, including smartphones and TVs. The next iteration of HarmonyOS known as "HarmonyOS NEXT" or HarmonyOS 5 was announced on August 4, 2023 and officially launched on October 22, 2024.

Much faster than Windows Laptops

The company unveiled its first laptop running on HarmonyOS after Microsoft's authorization for Huawei PCs expired in March 2025.

Huawei had earlier launched a number of devices running on HarmonyOS. These devices, however, were simultaneously also running on Linux operation system.

Huawei had earlier also ditched Google Android launching Mate 70 smartphone running HarmonyOS Next in November 2024 .

Six months later, the company unveiled the new laptop at HarmonyOS Computer Technology and Ecosystem Communication Event in China on May 08, 2025 and will be officially launched on May 19, 2025.

Reports said its code volume is only 0.1% of the Windows system, and the memory usage rate is reduced by more than 30%, making it much faster.

Celia

The new HarmonyOS laptop places AI functionality front and center. Huawei’s AI assistant, Celia, can summarize lengthy documents, assist with making presentation slides, and perform a variety of productivity tasks.

Celia is capable of performing tasks such as creating slides, summarising the minutes of a meeting and retrieving information from local documents, provided it has access to the necessary third-party software, according to state-backed newspaper Securities Times, citing Huawei President of Tablets and PCs, Zhu Dongdong.

HarmonyOS PCs come with over 2,000 native apps and software catering to both work and entertainment needs, such as WPS Office, China’s equivalent to Microsoft Office, and Alibaba Group Holding’s enterprise collaboration platform, DingTalk, according to Chinese tech news outlet ITHome.

“One as All, All as One”

Huawei said the new OS targets the domestic market, with Huawei describing the system as “One as All, All as One”.

The laptop’s user interface merges elements of traditional PCs and smartphones. It features a software short-cut bar at the bottom similar to the Dock on Apple’s macOS, while the home screen displays software short cuts in the form of icons, cards or folders.



