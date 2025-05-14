No Nudity: Cannes Film Festival announces new dress code

The organisers of Cannes Film Festival have announced a new dress code that calls for strict ban on nudity and rampant display of bare skin on the red carpet

Wednesday May 14, 2025 6:29 PM , Falak Ather Faizee

[Leonardo DiCaprio presented actor Robert De Niro with Cannes Film Festival‘s honorary Palme d’Or on Tuesday night]

The organisers of Cannes Film Festival have announced a new dress code that calls for strict ban on nudity and rampant display of bare skin on the red carpet.

The world's most prestigious cinematic event held annually in Cannes, France showcases international films, attracts global celebrities.

The 2025 event was inaugurated on May 13 and will continue till May 24, 2025.

The Cannes Film Festival is known for its glamour, red carpet moments, and artistic celebrations.

All this, however, is likely to change following the new dress guidelines.

The Cannes Film Festival released the new dress code on May 12 –a day before the event inauguration. The regulations apply to both day and evening screenings, requiring elegant attire and strictly banning overly dramatic outfits and sneakers.

Men participants have been advised to wear dark suits or tuxedos with formal shoes, while females have been asked to avoid nude and voluminous gowns. They have been told to opt for refined evening wear, such as cocktail dresses or pantsuits.

Celebrities caught off guard

Interestingly, some of the participants, including Hollywood Actress Halle Berry, were unaware of the new rules and were found them off guard after arriving at the venue.

Halle Berry, who is also a Cannes 2025 jury member, said she was forced to make last minute changes in her outfit she had specially designed for the inaugural day of the event.

"I had an amazing dress by (Gaurav) Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big. I had to make a pivot”, the X-Men star told reporters.

She, however, praised the Cannes restriction on revealing dresses.

“As for the nudity part, I do think, is probably a good rule”, she said.

Meanwhile, singer Mylene Performed at the Cannes 2025 Opening Ceremony Tuesday. She dedicated her new song Confession to her friend, Director, Actor and Screenwriter David Lynch.

Also, Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 was awarded to Robert De Niro. Leonardo DiCaprio presented the annual honorary award to Robert De Niro.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.