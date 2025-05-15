Jamia 10th Result 2025 Out; Bushra, Tausif Share Rank 1

Bushra Gauhar and Tausif Alam have jointly shared the first rank in the Class 10 board exam 2025 conducted by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) result of which was announced Thursday May 15, 2025

Thursday May 15, 2025 6:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

Bushra and Tausif bothe have scored 98.71% in the Class 10th board exam 2025.

Alisha Imran secured the 2nd position with 98.57% marks.

The 3rd position has been jointly shared by three students - Tasmiya Afroz, Sadiqua Imbesat and Sadia Bano. The three have passed the Jamia school 2025 10th board exam with 98.29% marks.

In a first for Jamia school class X results, students can check their results on the official examination portal of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Steps to check 2025 Jamia School 2025 Result

Go to the Jamia Millia Official website: "jmiregular.ucanapply.com".

Enter your Roll No and Enrollment number

Click on submit button

Check your 10th result in PDF

Take a printout for future reference.

Girls outperform boys

According to the class 10 result data released by Jamia Millia Islamia today, girls outperformed boys registering a pass percentage of 98.3% as compared to 94.1% registered by their counterparts.

Jamia said the overall pass percentage in 2025 10th exam 2025 is 96.29%.

"A total of 647 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations this year including - 303 were boys and 344 were girls, with an overall pass percentage of 96.29%", the Jamia said.

