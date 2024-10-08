The ruling BJP and Congress alliances are in a neck and neck battle to win in farmers' dominated Haryana state where counting of votes for the 2024 assembly elections is underway

Tuesday October 8, 2024 11:31 AM

Haryana Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Defying the exit polls, the ruling BJP is set to retain power in Haryana.

As per the trends available at 11:20 AM, the BJP candidates are ahead on 48 of the total 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly.

The Congress which was expected to overthrow BJP, is ahead on 36 seats.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates are leading in 01 seat each whereas Independents are leading on 04 seats, according to the Election Commission of India data at 11:20 AM.

The BJP was trailing in the eraly rounds of counting. At one stage, Congress candidates were ahead on 60+ seats.

In a surprising turnaround however the BJP regained the lost ground and now looks set to form the government in Haryana for the third term in row.

As per the trends available at 10:00 AM, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 39 seats seats whereas the Congress candidates are ahead on 38 seats.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates are leading in 01 seat each, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Polling for all the 90 seats in Haryana was held on Saturday October 05, 2024. A total of 24 seats in J&K went to polls in Phase 1 on September 18, 2024, 26 seats went to polls in Phase 2 on September 25, 2024 whereas polling for a total of 40 seats were held in Phase 3 on October 01, 2024.

2024 Haryana Polls Vote Percentage

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.9% in the assembly polls, with 48 segments registering more than 70% voter turnout.

As many as 1,031 candidates, including 101 women and 464 independents, were in the fray for the 90 seats, according to the data released by the Haryana Election Commission.

Sirsa district recording the highest 75.36% followed by Fatehabad 74.77%. The lowest 56.49% voting was recorded in Faridabad district whereas the assembly constituency with the lowest voting turnout of 48.27% was Badkhal.

In the Haryana state elections held in 2019, BJP led NDA won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats whereas others including JJP, INLD and Independents together won 19 seats.

