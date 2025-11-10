Cristiano Ronaldo 1st foreigner with 100 goal contributions for Al-Nassr

Tabuk: Portuguese Star Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, playing against Neom at King Khalid Sports City Stadium Saturday November 08, 2025, became first foreign players to contribute 100 goals for Saudi Pro League (SPL) giant Al-Nassr FC.

Playing against Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League, also known as Roshn Saudi League (RSL), Al Nassr ended the first half with 1-0 lead thanks to a beauty from Angelo Gabriel.

Continuing its dominance in the second half, Al-Nassr added another goal in the 67th minute when Ronaldo used penalty to score his career’s 953rd, and 100th goal contribution for the Saudi Pro League giant.

Cristiano Roanldo’s 953rd career goal – highest in international football, and 100th goal contribution for Saudi FC is first ever by any foreign players in the Al Nassr’s history.

Neom Vs Al Nassr Saturday ended with the latter winning 1-3, and Cristiano Ronaldo adding another record to his impressive career.

"Two Awards"

With 100th goal involvement - 83 goals and 17 assists, in just 85 league appearances, Ronaldo was named both Player and Goal of the Week in the Saudi Pro League after a decisive brace against Al-Fayha last Saturday .

After the match, the league officially recognized Ronaldo’s heroics, naming him both “Player of the Week” and “Goal of the Week.”

Ronaldo has scored 9 goals so far this RSL seaons, and a 9th of the RSL season keeps him one back from Felix in the race for a third successive top-scorer gong.

These honors are more than just trophies for the shelf—they’re markers of a career that remains in full bloom, even as Ronaldo approaches the milestone of 1,000 career goals, a feat that seems almost mythical in the modern era.

The 3-1 victory over Neom SC, which featured goals from Angelo Gabriel and Joao Felix alongside Ronaldo’s penalty, kept Al-Nassr atop the league standings with 24 points, reinforcing their title ambitions and Ronaldo’s critical role in their campaign.

Ronaldo Career Goals

With another net of his career Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo is one more goal closer to his dream target of 1,000 goals - a milestone and number no football player has so far achieved.

At 40 and with 953 career goals, Ronaldo or CR7 is playing in an impressive form even as talks of retirement routinely dominate the sports columns of digital and print media.

But, the Portuguese legend has two more full seasons - including the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup, and hence 47 goal target is not unachievable, looking at the consistancy with which he is sending the ball past goalkeepers.

Interestingly, what makes seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in action on ground is his association with the Saudi Project which goes beyond football.

Ronaldo Vs Messi

Meanwhile, football fans have started speculating over Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who will reach the target of 1,000 goals first.

Ronaldo has scored 953 career goals in 1,295 games. With 953 goals, Ronaldo keeps the record of highest goal scorer to him.

Lionel Messi is next with 892 goals in 1,132 games.While Ronaldo is certain to play two full seasons and coming months, Messi has time to play three seasons.

Yet the way Ronaldo is playing, his fans have confidence that the dream target will be Ronaldo's during the 2026 FIFA world cup or may be Saudi Pro League current season.

