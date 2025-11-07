Playing for Saudi Project, Not Money: Al-Nassr Cap Ronaldo Amid Retirement Buzz

Friday November 7, 2025 5:33 PM , Zohair M Safwarn Faizee

Portuguese veteran footballer and Al-Nassr Skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a new interview took to the task those who are criticizing him for playing in Saudi Arabia, also hinting he may retire soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in December 2022 soon after the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar.

His decision to say goodbye to Laliga and sign with Saudi Pro League (SPL) giant Al-Nassr was received with unwelcoming, negative and harsh reactions from a section in the football world.

Some questioned the weather condition in the Kingdom and some others said his decision to sign with AL Nassr is because of finance and monetary gains.

Ronaldo, however, categorically refuted his critics.

“I have been a billionaire from so many years now… Hence money does not matter to me much… I am playing in the Kingdom for a Saudi Project, not for money”, he said in an interview with Piers Morgan for his podcast Uncensored.

Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen making similar statement in the Saudi League Netflix documentary. “They’re saying Cristiano is only here for the money. I still feel the passion. I’m here to win”, he said back in 2023.

Ronaldo said “it's easier for him to score in Spain than score in Saudi”, yet he decided to play in the Kingdom.

He said the Saudi Pro League surpasses Portugal's Primeira Liga and France's Ligue 1 except for PSG, and advocated for including Saudi goals in the European Golden Shoe award to reflect its competitiveness.

“…they should count even. They should count the goals to be the top score, the golden ball. Why they don't count Saudi League? Why?” Ronaldo, world’s highest goal scorer , asked, advising Piers Morgan to talk to other International Footballers playing in the Kingdom.

[Ronaldo with Turki Al-Sheikh, Saudi Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment]

“Saudi Project is Beyond Football”

Cristiano Ronaldo signed the contract with Al-Nassr back in December 2022 and renewed the same in June this year for the next two years. And, the Saudi Project he is talking about goes beyond football and personal financial gains.

“Saudi Arabia has a different project. It has a big and different media coverage, especially because of the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo”, Antero Henrique, Sporting Director of the Qatari League, had said in a 2024 interview.

Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada asserted the same. “The Saudi project started with Cristiano Ronaldo, and this is the biggest positive boost and we must continue this”, he said.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, Life and Career Coach, throws more light on this.

“If you think the Saudis signed Ronaldo for football reasons alone, you are missing the point. CR7 has literally become a Saudi Ambassador/Influencer in their long term efforts to diversify from Oil. They host big boxing games, music concerts. People are doing amazing stuff with Oil money”, he said in 2023.

This all comes at the backdrop of the statement of Turki Al-Sheikh, Saudi Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment, made while welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

“Next season we will create the biggest entertainment project with a football player, which will be with Cristiano Ronaldo”, he said while “launching Cristiano Ronaldo” in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is My Second Home”

Playing in the Kingdom since 2022, Ronaldo seems to have adjusted himself with the harsh weather conditions. He has also shifted his fiancé Georgina Rodríguez, a Spanish-Argentine model, and their children to Saudi Arabia, and they are often seen in traditional Arab attires and enjoying the local culture.

Ronaldo described Saudi Arabia as his “second home”, and praised the warmth of the people and the happiness his family has found since he moved to the Kingdom and started playing for Al-Nassr.

“My family is happy here, my friends are also working here so I belong to this country, so it makes sense for me to open a clinic here not only to help the people to have a better life,” Cristiano Ronaldo said at the launch of his Insparya hair clinics in Riyadh last week.

The veteran Portuguese superstar, who has already opened Insparya hair clinics in Portugal, Spain and Italy, has now expanded to the Saudi capital, calling it a “very important” step for him both personally and professionally.

"They used to say I was crazy when I moved to the Saudi League and that this would be the end of my career. But again... everyone saw that Cristiano wasn't wrong. The league is developing amazingly, the country is developing amazingly, and the project is absolutely wonderful in the Saudi League”, he said.

Besides playing for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has also been instrumental in inviting other international players like Joao Felix, Spanish footballer Inigo Martinez, French professional footballer Kingsley Coman, and Senegalese player Sadio Mane who are currently playing for Al-Nassr.

Other players like French professional footballer Karim Mostafa Benzema , who is the skipper of Saudi Pro League Champion Al Ittihad, signed in after Ronaldo shifted to the Kingdom, and the Portaugese star footballer definitely had influenced their decision.

Besides the Saudi Project, Ronaldo is talking about is, the Saudi Pro League crown for Al-Nassr. Al Nassr had last won the SPL title in the 2018-19 season. The team played the final in SPL 2022-23 and SPL 2023-24, but could not lift the trophy.

Playing with Ronaldo as their captain, Al Nassr FC footballers are so far unbeaten in the SPL 2025-26 Season, and at top of teable with 21 points and it look apparent that the Yellow will lift the SPL Cup this time.

"In Europe, my work is done. I won everything... For me now, it's a new challenge”, Ronaldo said in a 2023 interview.

"Individual awards don’t matter to me; what matters is winning the Saudi Pro League title”, he added.

Ronaldo on his retirement plan

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier rejected the reports of early retirement. His renewed contract with Al-Nassr is also till June 2027. This means he will be playing for the Saudi Pro League giant for two more years.

However, when Piers Morgan asked him about his retirement plan, he said he may decide soon.

“Soon. But I think I will be prepared”, he said.

“It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably will cry, yes. I’m an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes…

“But Piers, I prepare my future since 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure”, he added.

Away from speculations, Ronaldo, who has already scored 952 career goals and is eying 1,000 milestone, will not be hanging up his boots sooner.

“Al Nassr is like Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in the Saudi project for a long time. Cristiano is building the future of the football industry in Saudi Arabia”, Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga had recently said.

Also, Ronaldo is leading the Portugal National Football team simultaneously with Saudi FC Al-Nassr. Hence, the legendary footballer, who also has the record of most goals playing in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers , is all set to lead Portugal in the 2026 Football World Cup.

So CR7 fans should relax and gear up for Ronaldo’s 1,000th goal as the star footballer remains in action in the Saudi Pro League and will also be seen on the ground during the upcoming football world cup in 2026.

Footnote:

Al-Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo on the level of competition in the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo in Laliga

292 games

311 goals

Ronaldo in Saudi league

84 games

82 goals

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]



