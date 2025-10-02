Israeli Forces Intercepting Sumud Flotilla in International Waters

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have started intercepting and detaining the activists onboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, the organisers said

Thursday October 2, 2025 1:33 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mediterranean Sea: The Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have started intercepting and detaining the activists onboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, the organisers said.

About an hour before, MEP Rima Hassan onboard the Global Sumid Freedom Floitlla reported that they were being intercepted in international waters.

A video footage shared online showed a radio call where Israel’s navy was threatening the Global Sumud Flotilla to not break “the Naval Blockade”, and that if they continue “we will stop your vessels and confiscate it”. Israeli forces later on intercepted them.

38th Gaza Flotilla

A fleet of 44 vessels with citizens from over 40 countries were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla on its way to Gaza to break the Israel seize of the besieged enclave.

Prominent participants included Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona, Liam Cunningham, Irish actor and humanitarian, Susan Sarandon, renowned American actress and social activist, Thiago Avila of Brazil, and Greta Thunberg, the famous Swedish environmental activist who was also part of the Madleen Flotilla .

This was the 38th flotilla launched to challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Only 5 of the 38 flotillas have been successful in their mission.

The Sumud Flotilla - the largest civilian maritime mission organized to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza, was launched in August and September 2025 when boats of all sizes set sail from ports around the world, converging toward Gaza to open a humanitarian corridor by sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was launched after the earlier Gaza Aid Flotillas – most recently Madleen and Handala , were seized and the members onboard were detained by the Israeli Occupation Forces.

Protests, General Strike

[Spontaneous demonstrations erupted in Brussels to protest the Israeli illegal interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.]

Italy, Greece, Spain and Turkey had sent naval escorts to protect the Sumud Flotilla vessels. The Israeli forces intercepted the aid ships in international waters illegally and despite escort ships.

Enraged, Italy’s largest union called a general strike for Friday, October 03, 205 in protest over treatment of Gaza Sumud flotilla as per their promise if the Gaza flotilla was attacked, as it has been now.

Shouting “Israel is a Terrorist State”, dozens gathered at Berlin's Central Station to protest and denounce the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla and expressing solidarity with Gaza and the participants in the humanitarian convoy.

Spontaneous demonstrations have also erupted in Brussels to protest the Israeli illegal interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

As per the Global Sumud Flotilla tracker, the Gaza aid ships entered danger zone yesterday i.e. Tuesday September 30, 2025. After entering the danger zone, the activists onboard spent the entire night under relentless drone attacks.

Earlier, the activists onboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, fearing that they will be intercepted and detained by the Israeli occupation forces, threw medicines, milk powder and other essentials for children in packed plastic bottles, praying they will reach the Gaza shore.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic