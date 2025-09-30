Trump Gaza Peace Plan legitimizes Israeli occupation: Media Chief

The Director General of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail al-Thawabta rejected United States President Donald Trump’s 'Gaza Peace Plan' saying it legitimizes illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands

[Today on Tuesday September 30, 2025, Israeli warplanes launch three airstrikes targeting the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.]

Gaza Strip: The Director General of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail al-Thawabta rejected United States President Donald Trump’s 'Gaza Peace Plan' saying it legitimizes illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

He also said the plan does not offer a solution for a lasting peace in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Unacceptable to Palestinians”

Ismail said Trump’s Gaze Peace Plan seeks to impose a new trusteeship that would legitimise Israeli occupation and strip Palestinians of their national, political and human rights, Quds News Network reported.

“The only way to end the genocide in Gaza is by preventing Israeli attacks and lifting the humanitarian aid blockade,” he said and called for an end to the systematic extermination of civilians from Gaza.

“Palestinians have the right to live in freedom and establish an independent state,” he said.

“Any proposal that treats Gaza as a disarmed, non‑sovereign security zone under international administration is categorically unacceptable to the Palestinian national conscience,” he said.

He stressed that his stance is based on the harsh reality of the people who will not accept arrangements that deny their rights.

Israeli an Illegal Occupying Power: ICJ, UN

It is pertinent to mention that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and United Nations have termed the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands illegal.

The United Nations had in a resolution passed last year had also asked the Israel to end its illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands.

In a related development, media reports are spreading a narrative that the Arab and Muslim leaders, who had met Donald Trump last week, have endorsed the Trump’s Gaze Peace Plan.

However, in a joint statement released by these countries , the Arab and Muslim leaders hailed Trump’s peace efforts but refused to extend all-out support for the US President’s proposal.

In the statement the leaders clearly said the establishment of a Palestinian State and complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza should be key in any deal.

They also want assurance that the Palestinians will not forcibly displaced from the lands.

