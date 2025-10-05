TN, Kerala, MP Ban Coldrif Cough Syrup, Doctor Arrested

Sunday October 5, 2025 12:06 PM , ummid.com News Network

Authorities in Tamil Nadu, Kerala ad Madhya Pradesh have announced a ban on Coldrif cough syrup even as the doctor in news after the death of children has been arrested.

A panic like situation is reported from different parts of India following the death of 11 children, allegedly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup.

The syrup manufactured by Srisan Pharmaceuticals a company based in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district.

Sample Test Reveals Contamination

The Union Health Ministry Saturday said laboratory tests on samples of the revealed it was contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.

“The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Following this Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu banned the syrup in the respective states.

“The sale of this syrup has been banned throughout Madhya Pradesh,” Mohan Yadav, MP Chief Minister, said.

“The sale of other products from the company that manufactures the syrup is also being banned”, he added.

Similar ban orders have also been issued by authorities in the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Govt Doctor in Police Net

Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed Coldrif syrup to children, has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

A Pediatrician, Dr Soni is a Government Doctor, had reportedly prescribed the syrup to children who had come to his private clinic, NDTV reported.

The Madhya Pradesh government also filed a case against Srisan Pharmaceuticals that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup.

Meanwhile, the administration in MP has also banned the sale of another cough syrup, 'Nextro-DS', as a precautionary measure. Samples of Nextro-DS have also been sent for further investigation.

In a related development, the government sources said that the Union Health Secretary is planning to hold a meeting of the Principal Secretaries (Health), Health Secretaries, and Drug Controllers of all states and Union Territories via video link to discuss the rational use of cough syrups and ensure the quality and safety of medicines.



