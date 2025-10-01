Original tweaked to favor Israel: Arab officials flag Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Wednesday October 1, 2025

[This image, released by White House, shows Netanyahu apologizing to Prime Minister of Qatar for Doha airstrikes. Hours later Trump and Netanyahu released their 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan.]

Cairo: Indicating discontent over the Trump’s widely publicized Gaza Peace Plan, some Arab officials said changes favoring Israel have been incorporated in the original plan drafted by the Arab and Muslim leaders during their meeting with the U.S. President.

In a report, Associated Press said three Arab officials from the countries involved in talks told the news agency that changes in favor of Israel had been made in the original proposal that Arab and Muslim countries had worked out with Trump.

After releasing his 20-point Gaza Peace Plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing on his side Monday September 29, 2025, Trump had claimed Arab and Muslim leaders have “endorsed” the plan.

He also repeatedly said that with Israel and Arab and Muslim leaders backing the proposal, it only requires Hamas’ nod to end the war in Gaza.

Trump also repeatedly threatened Hamas and the Palestinian leadership to accept the plan, within 3-4 days, else face consequences.

Doubts, Skepticism

Doubts and skepticism, over the Trump-Netanyahu Gaze Ceasefire Plan began surfacing soon after it was made public.

Hamas is yet to respond to the proposal though saying it is considering it “positively”. But, Palestinian and other analysts have called it “total surrender” whereas some others have termed the plan an attempt to legalize the illegal Israeli occupation that will only unleash more bloodshed of the Palestinians.

In the meantime, Arab and Muslim leaders, who met Trump to chalk-out the Gaza Ceasefire Plan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly September 2025, while endorsing the Trump’s version clearly outlined that besides other things they want two state solution of the Palestinian issue and complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

However, the Trump’s 20-point plan does not guarantee withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces and talks only vaguely about the creation of the Palestinian state.

Amidst this backdrop, Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani talking to Al Jazeera said more discussion and further talks were needed over details of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have continued their relentless bombing of Gaza and Genocide of Palestinians . As per the latest update from Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have massacred 51 Palestinians since today morning.

The death toll in Gaza since October 07, 2023 has risen to over 66,000, majority of them women and children. All the killings in Gaza are happening despite intense global outrage but because of the all-out support from the Trump administration in the United States.

