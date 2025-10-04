Israeli bombing in Gaza eases as Hamas 'partially' accepts Trump's Peace Plan

The Israeli bombings and airstrikes in Gaza eased Saturday on US President Donald Trump’s order after Hamas led Palestinian Resistance Groups ‘partially’ accepted his peace plan

Saturday October 4, 2025

[Footage captures the moment Israeli warplanes struck a residential building on Omar al-Mukhtar Street in western Gaza City, reducing it to rubble and displacing families once again. (Photos: Saeed Jaras/Quds News Network)]

Doha: The Israeli bombings and airstrikes in Gaza eased Saturday on US President Donald Trump’s order after Hamas led Palestinian Resistance Groups ‘partially’ accepted his peace plan.

Hamas's Response to Trump's Peace Plan

Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan to mediators led by Qatar late in the evening Friday.

Hamas in its response to Trumps peace plan released on Setember 29, 2025 stated that it had agreed “to release all occupation captives – both living and the remains – according to the exchange formula outlined in President Trump’s proposal, with the provision of field conditions necessary for the exchange”.

It added that it was ready to “immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details” of the exchange.

The group also said it was ready to “hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and with Arab and Islamic support.”

Signalling that further negotiations would be required, it said aspects of the proposal touching on “the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” should be decided on the basis of a “unanimous national position and relevant international laws and resolutions”.



Following this, Trump ordered the far right Zionist regime in Israel to stop bombing on Gaza as, he said, “Hamas is ready for peace”.

The Resistance Group, however, said it needed further discussions on some of the key issues in the peace plan.

According to the reports coming from Gaza, the Israeli airstrikes have eased, but not fully stopped.

“Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for an immediate cessation of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, the occupation forces are intensifying their airstrikes on the City”, Quds News Network reported.

“Ending War Top Priority”

Hamas senior official Mousa Abu Marzouk said that the movement’s top priority is stopping the war and massacres in Gaza, stressing that from this perspective Hamas dealt positively with the Trump plan.

He confirmed a national consensus to hand over Gaza’s administration to independent technocrats under the reference of the Palestinian Authority, while noting that delivering captives and remains within 72 hours is unrealistic under current conditions.

Abu Marzouk underlined that the future of the Palestinian people is a national issue that cannot be decided by Hamas alone.

He added that Hamas has agreed to an Egyptian-backed regional and international framework addressing peace and the future, and called on the United States to engage positively with Palestinian aspirations.

Abu Marzouk said the movement responded constructively to points in Trump’s plan that directly concern Hamas and affirmed readiness to negotiate on all related issues, including the question of its weapons.

Hamas’s position is in line with Qatar and other mediators who two days ago said some points in the Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan needed further deliberations and clarifications.

Some officials who were part of the delegation of Arab and Muslim leaders to draft Trump's 20-point Peace Plan had accused that changes were made in the plan to favor Israel .

The same position has also been taken by around 35 UN legal experts who said some points in the Trump’s plan are against International laws, and hence must not be accepted .

Trump, World Leaders Welcome Hamas Response

U.S. President Trump, his deputy J.D. Vance and other world leaders have welcomed Hamas's positive response to the peace plan.

In a message posted on TruthSocial, Trump said Hamas appeared ready for “a lasting peace.” He argued that Israel must halt its assault so that Israeli soldier prisoners can be released safely and quickly.

“Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that,” he wrote.

He added that talks were already underway on the details.

“This is not about Gaza alone,” Trump said. “This is about long sought peace in the Middle East.”

Trump described today as “a big day”, adding, “We’ll see how it all turns out.”

In his response, Trump’s Deputy J.D. Vance sharing Hamas’s response, wrote, “Proud of the President and the entire team. Pray for peace.”

Responding to the latest development, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said Qatar welcomes Hamas’s acceptance of President Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza.

“We reaffirm our support for Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the release of captives. We have begun working with our partners in mediation to continue discussions on the plan to ensure a resolution to the war”, he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “encouraged” by Hamas’s statement, and urged all parties to “seize the opportunity” to bring the assault to an end.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Hamas’s “acceptance of the US peace plan is a significant step forward”. He also said President Trump’s plan had “brought us closer to peace than ever before”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas’s commitment “must be followed up without delay”, saying there is an opportunity to “make decisive progress towards peace”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra “welcomes progress on President Trump’s plan to bring peace to Gaza”.

In his response, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said, “He agrees with Trump “this time”, as he demanded the “cessation of the genocide”. Petro added that if Trump “moves his army to stop the oppression over Palestine, that army will be accompanied by the army of Colombia”.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she renews her “full support for President Trump’s efforts to bring peace to the Middle East”, as she said the “priority for all must now be to reach a ceasefire that leads to the immediate release of all the hostages”.

“Netanyahu Surprised”

On the other hand, Israeli sources reported that Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu was surprised by Trump’s response on Hamas statement. Netanyahu is surprised and shocked after some of these words by the US president, saying that Hamas’s response is essentially heading in a positive direction and also calling for Israel to stop the bombing of Gaza, Israeli media is reported Saturday morning.

Netanyahu reportedly wanted to coordinate a response, a joint Israeli-American response, to what Hamas was saying – so that it wouldn’t actually be seen as positive.

On their part, the family members of the Israeli captives or hostages said they completely support what the US president is saying, including the stopping of bombardment inside of Gaza – because they fear it’s only going to harm and perhaps kill captives who are still being held there.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In response to Hamas’ statement, we are preparing to implement the first phase of Trump’s plan for the immediate release of all captives and will continue coordinating with Trump and his team to end the war.”

