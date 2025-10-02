Mikeno Sumud Flotilla breaks Israeli blockade, enters Gaza waters

In a historic moment, Mikeno, one of the 45 Global Sumud Flotilla ships, Thursday broke the Israeli blockade and entered Gaza's territorial waters

Thursday October 2, 2025 2:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Muhammad Kuchuktigin, the Captain of Mikeno, in a photo two days ago.]

Mediterranean Sea: In a historic moment, Mikeno, one of the 45 Global Sumud Flotilla ships, Thursday broke the Israeli blockade and entered Gaza's territorial waters.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) are intercepting and detaining the activists onboard the Gaza Flotilla ships.

The IDF operation to intercept, seize and block the Global Sumud Flotilla ships began last night . As of now the Israeli occupation forces have detained more than 235 activists, seizing 38-39 ships on their way to Gaza.

However, 5-6 ships are still on their way to Gaza despite the Israeli attacks. During this time, Mikeno – one of the 45 ships early in the morning Thursday October 02, 2025 broke the Israeli blockade and entered Gaza waters, the Global Sumud Flotilla tracker shows.

The Mikeno ship, which had lost its signal, appeared inside Gaza’s territorial waters about 9.3 miles from Gaza, the organisers said in a post on X a little while ago.

A fleet of 44 vessels with citizens from over 40 countries were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla on its way to Gaza to break the Israel seize of the besieged enclave.

Prominent participants included Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona, Liam Cunningham, Irish actor and humanitarian, Susan Sarandon, renowned American actress and social activist, Thiago Avila of Brazil, and Greta Thunberg, the famous Swedish environmental activist who was also part of the Madleen Flotilla .

This was the 38th flotilla launched to challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Only 5 of the 38 flotillas have been successful in their mission.

[Global Sumud Flotilla trackers shows the latest location of Mikeno ship in Gaza waters, barely few miles away from the Palestinian territory under the Israeli occupation.]

The Sumud Flotilla - the largest civilian maritime mission organized to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza, was launched in August and September 2025 when boats of all sizes set sail from ports around the world, converging toward Gaza to open a humanitarian corridor by sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was launched after the earlier Gaza Aid Flotillas – most recently Madleen and Handala , were seized and the members onboard were detained by the Israeli Occupation Forces.

Activists detained by IDF

Some of the activists and politicians abducted by the Israeli navy on board the Global Sumud Flotilla are Greta Thunberg - Climate Activist, Mandla Mandela – Grandson of Nelson Mandela, Luizianne Lins – Brazilian congresswoman, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan – Ex Senator, Manuela Bedoya – Colombian Activist, Luna Barreto – Colombian activist, Bruno Gilga – Brazilian union leader, Zizi Kirana – Malaysian singer, Farah Lee – influencer, Heliza & Hazwani Helmi – activists, Thiago Ávila – organizer, Enissa Amani – comedian & activist, Ada Colau – former Mayor of Barcelona, Gustaf Skarsgård – actor, Arlin Medrano + 5 Other Mexicans, Irish Senator Chris Andrews, Jasmine Ikeda — US Citizen, Nestor Prieto — Journalist and Rima Hassan — Member of the European Parliament.

