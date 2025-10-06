Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai: What We Know So Far

In a shocking incident, a ‘Hindu’ lawyer Monday October 06, 2025 tried to hurl his shoes at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai while he was hearing a case in the Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a ‘Hindu’ lawyer Monday October 06, 2025 tried to hurl his shoes at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai while he was hearing a case in the Supreme Court of India.

The incident was reported around 11:35 am Monday October 06, 2025.

According to reports, CJI Gavai was hearing a case in his Chamber when a lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, tried to throw his shoes at him.

The reports said Rakesh Kishore approached Gavai, who was sitting in his chair, removed his shoe and tried to throw it at the Chief Justice. As he was about to throw his shoes at the Chief Justice, security personnel present in the CJI Chamber caught him and took him away.

“Sanatan ka upmaan nahi sahenge… (We will not tolerate insult to Sanatan)”, Rakesh Kishore was shouting as he was being taken away by the security personnel.

Some media outlets have reported that Rakesh Kishore was successful in hurling his shoes at the Chief Justice of India before being caught by the security personnel.

Citing Delhi Police, The Indian Express reported that Rakesh Kishore took out his sports shoes and threw them at CJI Gavai at around 11:35 am, during the proceedings in Court No 1.

No Action against Rakesh Kishore

Rakesh Kishore was detained and questioned for about three hours. He, however, was released as the SC office did not lodge any complaint.

On his part, Chief Justice B.R. Gavai responded by saying that such things do not affect him. He also asked the court to continue with the hearing.

“Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he told the lawyers present in the court.

Rakesh Kishore (71) obtained the license as lawyer in 2011 and is practicing in the Supreme Court of India since then.

Attacker Suspended from Practice

Taking note of the shocking incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) suspended Rakesh Kishore from ptactice.

The BCI suspended Kishore citing the Advocates Act, 1961 and Chapter II (Part VI) of the Bar Council of India Rules on Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette, particularly Section I, Rules 1, 2 and 3, which mandate that an advocate conduct himself with dignity and self-respect in court, maintain a respectful attitude towards courts, and refrain from illegal or improper means that may influence judicial proceedings.

“Your conduct is, on the face of the record, inconsistent with the above-mentioned rules and the dignity of the court. In view of the foregoing, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore is suspended from practice with immediate effect”, the Bar Council said.

Condemnation, Outrage

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage. Condemning the attack, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said, “The attack on the Chief Justice of India is an assault on the dignity of our judiciary and the spirit of our Constitution. Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned.”

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, while condemning the attack on CJI Gavai, said, “It is an assault not just on him, but on our Constitution as well.”

Referring to the CJI's gesture, who said he was not disturbed by the attack, Sonia Gandhi said, “Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others have also condemned the shocking attack on the Chief Justice of India.

Condemning the attack, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, “It is highly shocking and deplorable that a shoe was thrown at CJI Gavai in an open courtroom, accompanied by slogans shouted in support of Sanatan Dharma.”

The Polit Bureau of the CPI (M) released soon after the attack demanded that immediate action be taken against the concerned advocate, who is registered with the Supreme Court Bar Association and has been apprehended.

The CPI (M) also accused that the recent utterances of BJP Chief Ministers, Ministers, and leaders “promoting casteist, Manuvadi, and communal ideas have emboldened such acts”.

PM Modi’s silence deafening

Meanwhile, the Congress Party expressed surprise over the silence of Prime Minister.

“India's Chief Justice B.R. Gavai was brazenly attacked in the Supreme Court today. Yet, not one word of condemnation from the Prime Minister so far. Mr. Modi, your silence is deafening and screams of complicity. You must speak up”, the Congress said.

Soon later, PM Modi, in a social media post wrote, he had spoken to CJI Gavai after the attack and praised the calm displayed by him.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable.

“I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution”, PM Modi wrote on X.

The shoe attack on CJI Gavai occurred days after he, during a hearing related to the restoration of a damaged idol at Javari temple in Khajuraho, had told a Hindu Petitioner, "Go and ask your diety to do something. You say you are his staunch devotee."

