CAT 2025 Admit Card: When and Where to Check

Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is set to release on its official website iimcat.ac.in the admit card or hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 exam

Tuesday October 7, 2025 3:16 PM , ummid.com News Network

The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025 (Sunday) in three sessions.

As per the CAT exam schedule released by Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) on its website, the Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test 2025 will be available for download from November 05, 2025.

Steps to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card

Go to the official website: " iimcat.ac.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "CAT 2025 Admit Card"

Log-in using ID and Password

Follow the instruction given of the page to download CAT Admit Card

Candidates should take printout of the downloaded CAT Admit Card to produced it at the time of exam, IIM Calcutta has advised.

Candidates are also advised to check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately contact IIM Lucknow.

CAT 2025 Exam Centres

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities on November 30, 2025. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options.

"Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is permitted. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities", IIM Kozhikode said.

CAT Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2025 Duration

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

"CAT mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the official website", IIM Kozhikode said.

"CAT 2025 Score"

CAT result 2025 and candidates' CAT score will be made available on the CAT website after the exam.

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the first week of January, 2026.

The CAT 2025 score is valid only till December 31, 2026 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2025 scorecards will be entertained.

