Chinese researchers claim breakthrough in solid-state battery technology

A team of researchers from the Institute of Metal Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences Tuesday announced a breakthrough in solid-state lithium battery technology – developing a flexible battery capable of enduring up to 20,000 bends

Wednesday October 8, 2025 0:21 AM , Technology Desk

A team of researchers from the Institute of Metal Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Tuesday announced a breakthrough in solid-state lithium battery technology – developing a flexible battery capable of enduring up to 20,000 bends.

The innovation, details of which were recently published in the international journal Advanced Materials, offers a new solution to long-standing challenges such as high interfacial resistance and low ion transport efficiency in solid-state batteries.

Solid-state lithium batteries are considered a next-generation energy storage technology due to their high safety and energy density.

However, poor contact between solid electrodes and electrolytes often results in significant ion transport resistance and reduced efficiency, limiting their practical use, China Global Television Network reported.

Excellent Bending Resilience

The Chinese scientists designed a polymer-based material featuring ion-conducting ethoxy groups and electrochemically active short sulfur chains into the polymer backbone to tackle this problem of poor interface.

This molecular design achieves interface integration at the molecular scale, allowing efficient ion transport and controllable switching between ion transfer and storage, CGTN said.

The researchers said flexible batteries built with this material demonstrate excellent bending resilience. When used as a polymer electrolyte in composite cathodes, the system's energy density increases by up to 86%.

The study provides a new materials design strategy and research paradigm for the development of high-performance, high-safety solid-state batteries, considered the future of electric mobility.

The latest breakthrough is important for EV sector as current electric vehicles adopt only liquid and semi-solid state batteries.

