UGC NET December 2025 Registration Starts

Tuesday October 7, 2025 10:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Tuesday October 07, 2025 Online Registration for UGC NET December 2025 through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for NTA UGC NET December 2025 should note that the last date of application is November 07, 2025.

According to the UGC NET 2025 Schedule, the exam will be held at different exam centres across India in online mode. The NTA, however, has not yet confirmed the exam date.

Steps for UGC NET December 2025 Online Registration

Go to the official website: "ugcnet.nta.nic.in" Click on the link marked for NTA UGC NET Online Registration. Fill the necessary details and complete the application form. Pay the exam fees and take a printout.

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates

Date of Notification: October 07, 2025

Application start date: October 07, 2025

Last date of application: November 07, 2025 up to 11.59 PM

Date of Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form: November 10 to 12, 2025

Announcement of Exam City: To be Intimated Later

Downloading of Admit Card: To be Intimated Later

Date of UGC NET December 2025 Exam: To be Intimated Later

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Key(s): To be Intimated Later

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: To be Intimated Later

About UGC NET 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Application Fee

For General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1,150/-

For General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: Rs. 325/-

"Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified", the NTA UGC NET December 2025 Notification said.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also released UGC NET June 2025 Certificate on its official website. The candidates who have passed the NTA UGC NET June 2025 can visit the website and download their certificate.

