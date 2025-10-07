UGC NET December 2025 Registration Starts

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Tuesday October 07, 2025 Online Registration for UGC NET December 2025 through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates appearing for NTA UGC NET December 2025 should note that the last date of application is November 07, 2025.
According to the UGC NET 2025 Schedule, the exam will be held at different exam centres across India in online mode. The NTA, however, has not yet confirmed the exam date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:
The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
"Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified", the NTA UGC NET December 2025 Notification said.
Meanwhile, the NTA has also released UGC NET June 2025 Certificate on its official website. The candidates who have passed the NTA UGC NET June 2025 can visit the website and download their certificate.
