Entries open for World Sports Photography Awards 2026

World Sports Photography Awards has invited entries starting from October 01, 2025 for its 2026 edition

Wednesday October 8, 2025 5:38 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image Source: worldsportsphotographyawards.com]

Dubai: World Sports Photography Awards has invited entries starting from October 01, 2025 for its 2026 edition.

The organisers have finalised Canon as the Official Imaging Partner for the World Sports Photography Awards 2026.

Entries for the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 can be submitted from October 01 to November 24, 2025.

Eligibility

The award is open for all photographers. They are required to submit up to 10 images taken between December 2024 to November 2025 along with the application.

The submitted photographs should be from 1 of the 24 sports categories.

“Participants from across the industry and globe are invited to submit their work and gain recognition on one of the most celebrated stages in the field”, World Sports Photography Awards said.

Images entered in the 2025 competition are not eligible.

New Category

The Sports Photography Award organisers have added a brand-new and exciting for the 2026 edition named ‘Canon Emerging Talent’ award.

"This dedicated category will shine a spotlight on the next generation of sports photographers, specifically recognising young and upcoming talent under the age of 30 for their unique skill, creativity, and passion in capturing the drama and beauty of sport", the organisers said.

World Sports Photography Awards 2025 Winners

Judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, branding, and the creative industries, the World Sports Photography Awards has firmly established itself as the world’s biggest celebration of sports photography.

Over 2,200 photographers from 97 countries had submitted their work across more than 50 sports in 2025.

The image captured by Tahiti-based French Photographer Jerome Brouillet on the third day of the Surfing event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia was the Gold winner in 2025.

Heaven of Petr Slavik had won the Second Prize (Silver) Zebra Crossing of Anton Anestiev had won the Third Prize (Bronze) in 2025.

