Hamas, Israel sign off on 1st phase of Gaza Peace Plan: Trump

Thursday October 9, 2025 11:35 AM , ummid.com News Network

Washington/Sharm al Sheikh: Palestinian Resistance fighters led by Hamas and Israel have agreed on the implementation of the first phase of Gaza Ceasefire Plan, U.S. President Donald Trump announced after the third day of talks at Sharm al Sheikh in Egypt.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan... BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS”, Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

Trump’s announcement came after the rival factions engaged in hectic negotiations at Egypt’s coastal city Sharm al Sheikh for three days since Monday October 06, 2025.

The complete terms of the peace plan is yet to come. However, the first phase of Gaza Peace Plan involved prisoners’ exchange. Some 20 living captives with Hamas and other Resistance groups will be exchanged with over 2,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails. The figure includes 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained since the start of the war in 2023.

Hamas has also agreed to handover the dead bodies of the remaining captives but it has now turned out tracing all dead bodies will take time.

“The Peace President”

[US President Trump in Oval Office, White House last night. (Image Source: White House)]

"It has really been an amazing period of time — and so great for Israel, so great for Muslims, for the Arab countries, and so great for this country... that we could be involved in making a deal like this happen", Trump said in a message posted by the White House.

On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had invited Trump to Sharm al Sheikh for the signing event of the peace deal. Responding to this, Trump said he would visit the region over the weekend.

Besides Hamas and Israeli delegations, the negotiating teams included Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, US Secretary of State Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Corey Kushner, and inteillgence chiefs of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

“The Peace President”, White House has proclaimed in another message posted on X following the announcement by Trump.

Gaza Peace Deal: Some Details

Besides prisoners' exchange, the Gaza peace deal stipulates “scheduled withdrawals” of Israeli troops from Gaza, a top Hamas official told AFP, and includes “guarantees from President Trump and the mediators" that Israel will not re-start bombing Gaza after hostages are released.

The Palestinian source cited by Saudi channel Al-Sharq said that under the agreement, Israeli forces will withdraw from the Rafah crossing and its vicinity, and the deal also includes the transfer of Palestinian patients and wounded to Egypt for treatment and Rafah crossing will be opened in both directions once the agreement goes into effect.

A daily minimum of 400 trucks of aid will enter the Gaza Strip for the first five days of the ceasefire, to be increased in following days, according to the second Hamas source speaking to AFP.

It also provides for the “return of displaced persons from the south of the Gaza Strip to Gaza (City) and the north immediately,” they added.

The fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel comes after two years of war which started on October 07, 2023 following the Operation al Aqsa Flood .

Over 1,100 were killed in the Operation Al Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters, tired of continuation of the illegal Israeli occupation, humiliation, harassment and targeting.

The Palestinian fighters had taken 251 others as prisoners and hostages. Some 203 have been earlier exchanged in previous deals, broken by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF).

In the pretext of taking revenge of Oct 7 attack, far right Zionist regime in Israel killed more than 67,000 Palestinians – majority of them women and children, and turned into debris about 83% of Gaza Strip.

