Omar Raghi, 02 others bag Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry

Wednesday October 8, 2025 5:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

Nobel Prize 2025: Omar M. Yaghi, Richard Robson and Susumu Kitagawa have jointlt won the Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry for creating molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow.

Omar Yaghi is associated with University of California, Berkeley, USA; Richard Robson belongs to University of Melbourne, Australia and Susumu Kitagawa is affiliated with Kyoto University, Japan.

"Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025", the Nobel Award Committee said.

The three scientists awared the Nobel 2025 in Chemistry have developed a new form of molecular architecture. In their constructions, metal ions function as cornerstones that are linked by long organic (carbon-based) molecules.

"Together, the metal ions and molecules are organised to form crystals that contain large cavities. These porous materials are called metal-organic frameworks (MOF). By varying the building blocks used in the MOFs, chemists can design them to capture and store specific substances. MOFs can also drive chemical reactions or conduct electricity", the Committee said.

About Omar Yaghi

A Saudi-American citizen, Omar Yaghi was born on February 09, 1965 in Amman, Jordan to Palestinian parents. Yaghi was granted Saudi citizenship in 2021 through a royal approval that had been issued to grant Saudi citizenship to several prominent specialists from different fields.

Omar Yaghi has been associated with University of California, Berkeley, USA at the time of receiving the Nobel Award.

Omar Yaghi received his B.S. from State University of New York at Albany (1985) and Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1990). He was an NSF Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University (1990-92).

Omar started his independent career as an assistant professor in 1992 at Arizona State University, moved to University of Michigan at Ann Arbor as Robert W. Parry Professor of Chemistry in 1999, and then UCLA in 2006 as Christopher S. Foote Professor of Chemistry and Irving and Jean Stone Chair Professor in Physical Sciences.

About Richard Robson

Richard Robson was born on June 04, 1937 in Glusburn, UK. He has been associated with University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia at the time of receiving the Nobel Award.

Richard Robson undertook post-doctoral research at California Institute of Technology 1962-64 and at Stanford University 1964-65, before receiving a Lectureship in chemistry at the University of Melbourne 1966-70 where he remained for the duration of his career.

Robson has authored over 200 articles, specialising in coordination polymers, particularly metal-organic frameworks.



About Susumu Kitagawa

Susumu Kitagawa was born on July 4, 1951 in Kyoto, Japan. He has been associated with Japan's Kyoto University at the time of receiving the Nobel Award.

Kitagawa pursued and obtained a PhD degree in hydrocarbon chemistry during 1975 to 1979 from Kyoto University, where he had previously done his undergraduate studies.

Susumu Kitagawa ForMemRS is working in the field of coordination chemistry, with specific focus on the chemistry of organic–inorganic hybrid compounds, as well as chemical and physical properties of porous coordination polymers and metal-organic frameworks in particular.

The Nobel Award Season 2025 started on Monday October 06, 2025 with the announcement of Nobel 2025 Prize in Medicine and Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics announced on Tuesday October 07, 2025.

The winner/winners of the most awaited Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced on October 10, 2025.

The Nobel Prize 2025 award ceremony will be held December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel (D: 1868), the wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite who founded the prizes.

Nobel Prize 2024 Winners

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize 2024 was awarded to Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to ban nuclear weapons.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

On October 08, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 to John J. Hopfield of Princeton University, NJ, USA and Geoffrey E. Hinton University of Toronto, Canada.

On October 09, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly conferred on David Baker of U.S.A., and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper of the United Kingdom for their research on protein.

On October 10, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature conferred on South Korean author Han Kang for her work on the fragility of human life.

