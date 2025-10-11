Gaza academic, business groups invite Trump to visit the Strip

A group of Palestinian academics, businessmen, activists and civic officials have invited U.S. Donald Trump to visit Gaza and witness 'firsthand the resilience of Palestinians' amidst destructions of the besieged strip

Saturday October 11, 2025 12:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image Source: Times of Gaza/X)]

Gaza Strip: A group of Palestinian academics, businessmen, activists and civic officials have invited U.S. Donald Trump to visit Gaza and witness “firsthand the resilience of Palestinians” amidst destructions of the besieged strip.

Donald Trump is likely to visit Israel Monday. Talking to reporters Friday, Trump said he is planning to travel to the region Sunday and hopefully will be in Israel on Monday when the Israeli captives will be released.

During his visit to Israel, Trump is likely to meet the released hostages and their families, and also address Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Trump’s visit to the Middle East comes days after he announced the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Ceasefire deal signed between Hamas led Palestinian Resistance Groups and Israel.

As he visits Israel, the Palestinians led by Gaza Chamber of Commerce and Gaza Municipality have invited him to also visit the besieged Strip over 83% of which has been turned into rubble because of two years of Israeli bombings.

“We would be deeply honored to welcome you to Gaza, to witness firsthand the resilience of our people and the renewal your leadership has helped make possible. Your visit would symbolize the triumph of peace over war and remind the world that recovery rooted in dignity and justice is the only path to lasting stability”, they said in a letter sent to Trump on Friday.

The signatories of the letter included Gaza Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Chair Ayed A. Aburamadan, Gaza Municipality Mayor Dr. Yahya Al-Sarraj, Gaza College Chair of the Board Marwan W. Tarazi, Head of Innovation and Creativity Sector, Council of Economic Unity, Arab League Prof. Abedalkarem Al-Madhoun, General Union of Farmers Chair Abdul Sattar Shaath, Petrol & Gas Assoc,. Chair Ahmed Al Helou.

Others who signed the letter sent to Trump are Dr. Aladin Aklouk (National Gathering of Palestinian Tribes, Clans and Families), Hammam Nabaheen (Palestinian Information Technology Association), Saifudin Aburamadan (Palestinian Mukhtars Charitable Association), Maher K N Shabir (Palestinian Trainers Syndicate), Dr. Adnan M. Aish (Al Azhar University Academic), Dr. Wael Hamdi Daya (Academic and Economist), Ismael Nakhala (Vehicles Importers Syndicate), Zareef Abdulfattah Ghurr (Network of Institutions Representing PWD’s), Khaleel Abu Shammaleh (Human Rights Activist), Mohammad A. Harara (Community Activist) and Saifudin Ouda (Academic & Financial Expert).

In their letter, the Palestinian groups hailed Trump’s peace efforts.

“After years of hardship, Gazans long for normalcy — to raise their children in safety, to work, to learn, and to contribute as equal partners to a peaceful and prosperous region. If this moment of peace grows into lasting recovery, it will stand as one of your enduring legacies — a moment when leadership transformed suffering into renewal. A stable Gaza is not only the foundation of a stable Palestine but also of a more secure and thriving Middle East and world.

Full Text of the Letter

Gaza

October 10, 2025

President Donald J. Trump

The United States of America

Subject: Gratitude for Ending the War on Gaza.

Dear Mr. President,

We wish to express our sincere gratitude for your leadership and unwavering commitment to ending the war on Gaza. Today marks a historic turning point — the day when the guns fell silent and the possibility of peace returned to a land long scarred by suffering.

As you know, Gaza lies in ruins. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, hospitals and schools destroyed, and livelihoods lost. Thousands of families mourn their loved ones, and generations of children have known little but fear. Yet amid this devastation, your efforts have restored to us the most vital of human needs: hope.

The task ahead is immense. Rebuilding Gaza must mean more than reconstructing buildings — it must restore dignity, trust, and opportunity to a people who have endured years of blockade and hardship. We look forward to your continued leadership in helping Gaza rise again: to rebuild essential services in health, education, and water and sanitation; to revive livelihoods and strengthen social protection; and to guide the transition from emergency relief to sustainable recovery and lasting stability.

[Image Source: Times of Gaza/X)]

Beyond physical reconstruction lies a greater challenge — restoring ownership and voice. The people of Gaza must be at the heart of rebuilding their own future. Recovery cannot succeed if it is managed for us rather than with us. What we need now is a framework that not only delivers relief but also rebuilds confidence, ensures fairness and accountability, and grants Palestinians a genuine role in shaping their future.

In parallel with the efforts for reconstruction and peace, we also stress the importance of continuing the work toward a final and just resolution to the conflict, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy and United Nations resolutions, ensuring lasting peace and security for all peoples of the region.

After years of hardship, Gazans long for normalcy — to raise their children in safety, to work, to learn, and to contribute as equal partners to a peaceful and prosperous region. If this moment of peace grows into lasting recovery, it will stand as one of your enduring legacies — a moment when leadership transformed suffering into renewal. A stable Gaza is not only the foundation of a stable Palestine but also of a more secure and thriving Middle East and world.

We would be deeply honored to welcome you to Gaza, to witness firsthand the resilience of our people and the renewal your leadership has helped make possible. Your visit would symbolize the triumph of peace over war and remind the world that recovery rooted in dignity and justice is the only path to lasting stability.

With deepest appreciation and respect...

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic