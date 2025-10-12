Unpacked: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors alias Panther Lake

Sunday October 12, 2025 1:45 AM , ummid.com News Network

[An Intel manufacturing technician holds a Panther Lake chip inside the cleanroom of Intel’s new Fab 52 in Chandler, Arizona, in September 2025. Fab 52 is the U.S. home to Intel 18A, where Panther Lake, a consumer and client laptop processor, is being manufactured. (Image: Intel Corporation)]

Chandler (Arizona): Hardware giant Intel has unpacked Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors which was codenamed Panther Lake and is the company's first AI PC platform built on 18A.

Intel 18A is the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States.

"Intel 18A is the first 2-nanometer class node developed and manufactured in the United States, delivering up to 15% better performance per watt and 30% improved chip density compared to Intel 35", the company said.

The new processor is expected to begin shipping later this year.

"Set to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions, Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors are the first client system-on-chips (SoCs) built on Intel 18A", Intel said.

"Panther Lake introduces a scalable, multi-chiplet architecture that offers partners unprecedented flexibility across form factors, segments and price points", the tech giant said.

Panther Lake Highlights

The new processor highlights include lunar lake-level power efficiency and Arrow Lake-class performance and up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores) delivering more than 50% faster CPU performance vs. previous generation.

The processor features all new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores delivering more than 50% faster graphics performance vs. previous generation, and balanced XPU design for next-level AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).

Beyond the PC, Panther Lake will extend to edge applications including robotics.

"A new Intel Robotics AI software suite and reference board enables customers with sophisticated AI capabilities to rapidly innovate and develop cost-effective robots using Panther Lake for both controls and AI/perception", Intel said.

Intel also previewed Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest), Intel’s next-gen server product on 18A, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Intel Xeon 6+ processor is the most efficient server processor the company has ever created. It is also built on Intel 18A.



