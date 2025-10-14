Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2026 Exam Dates Out, Time Table Soon

Tuesday October 14, 2025 0:21 AM , ummid.com News Network

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed the dates of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams 2026, and is set to release detailed time table soon.

According to a notification released by Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board Pramod Gophane, Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 exam will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026.

He also said the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th exam of the year 2026 will be held from January 23 to February 9, 2026.

The notification further said that the Practical exams along with oral exams of Class 10 (SSC) will be held from February 2 to 18, 2026, and that of Class 12 (HSC) will be held from January 23 to February 9, 2026.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed only the start and end dates of Class 10th and 12th board exams 2026. The detailed time table of the two exams will be released soon, the board sources said.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The Class 10th result 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.



