Officially confirmed, Saudi Arabia is 2034 FIFA World Cup host

Thursday December 12, 2024 0:08 AM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has been officially confirmed by FIFA as host of the 2034 Football World Cup.

The Saudi bid was the only candidate and was acclaimed by the applause of more than 200 FIFA member federations.

They took part remotely in an online meeting hosted in Zurich on Wednesday by the soccer body’s president Gianni Infantino, according to Arab News.

2030 Football World Cup Host

The FIFA meeting today also confirmed Morocco, Spain and Portugal as the joint and co-host of the 2030 Football World Cup.

Morocco’s successful bid for the 2030 FIFA Football World Cup is the result of a joint effort by the neighbouring Spain and Portugal – the two countries that will jointly host the football world cup in 2030.

The FIFA World Cup 2030 matches will be played in six countries across three continents, with the opening three matches to be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

2034 FIFA World Cup Venues

The football world cup organising body had earlier released the schedule of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries.

Interestingly, unlike the 2026 and 2030 events, Saudi Arabia plans to host all FIFA WC matches within the Kingdom, most likely in NEOM .

Under construction in in Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia and expected to be fully ready by 2030, NEOM City is a multi-trillion dollar project that includes smart towns, port and enterprise sectors, research centres, sports and entertainment venues and tourism centres along with a 170-kilometre-long city called The Line .

