Far-right Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich apologizes to Saudi Arabia

Hours after making derogatory and threatening remarks against Saudi Arabia, Far-right Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich apologized to the Kingdom.

Thursday October 23, 2025 10:21 PM

Tel Aviv: Hours after making derogatory and threatening remarks against Saudi Arabia, Far-right Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich apologized to the Kingdom.

Participating in a conference in Israel Bezalel Smotrich said, "If Saudi Arabia tells us normalisation in exchange for a Palestinian state, friends, no thank you.”

He also virtually threatened Saudi Arabia saying, “Keep riding camels on the sand in the Saudi desert… We'll keep truly developing… with an economy, a society, a state and all the great and wonderful things we know how to do", Smotrich said, prompting sharp reactions from Saudi Arabia as well as Israel.

Following the outrage, Smotrich said he regret his comments made during the conference Thursday.

“My statement regarding Saudi Arabia was unfortunate, and I regret any offense it may have caused,” Smotrich said in a video statement posted on social media platform X only minutes ago.

Bezalel Smotrich had made similar statement in September when Saudi Arabia and France in a joint effort persuading different countries of the world to recognise the State of Palestine.

As a result, a number of countries including United Kingdom, Canada and Australia besides France, recognised the Independent State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly Sessions September 2025 .

Smotrich's latest derogatory remarks against Saudi Arabia came amidst claims by US President Trump and others that Saudi Arabia may join the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations with and recognizing Israel in the coming months.

Saudi Arabia on its part has linked any talk of normalisation with Israel with the establishment of the State of Palestine.

