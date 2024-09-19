Mohammed bin Salman: No option but Palestine with Jerusalem as Capital

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Wednesday (September 18, 2024) ruled out recognition of Israel or any ties with the Jewish state unless the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

Thursday September 19, 2024 12:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Wednesday (September 18, 2024) ruled out recognition of Israel or any ties with the Jewish state unless the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

While inaugurating the activities of the first year of the 9th session of the Shoura Council in Riyadh, Mohammad bin Salman also slammed what he called “crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian”.

"We renew the Kingdom's rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian people, ignoring international and humanitarian law in a new and bitter chapter of suffering”, the Saudi Crown Prince said.

“The Kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the Kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," he added.

BREAKING: Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman confirms that Saudi Arabia will not normalize with Israel unless Palestine is recognized a state with East Jerusalem as its capital. pic.twitter.com/1U6gCvvWWS — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 18, 2024

Mohammed bin Salman’s statement came shortly after the UN General Assembly passed a draft resolution calling Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian lands, including West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The resolution passed with 124 of the 193 members of the UN supporting its asked the far right Zionist regime to end its occupation and remove all settlements in 12 months.

The UN vote and Saudi stand on the formation of the State of Palestine comes in the midst of the Israeli war in Gaza where the occupation forces have killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since Oct 7, 2023.

Outlining the Kingdom's foreign policy, Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia is keen to cooperate with all active countries in the international community.

"We are convinced that what protects humanity and preserves its civilizational values ​​is the joint pursuit of a better future based on fruitful cooperation between countries and peoples, respecting the independence and values ​​of countries, adopting the principle of good neighborliness, non-interference in their internal affairs, and avoiding resorting to force in resolving disputes", he said.

In his address to the Shura - the highest governmening body of the Kingdom, the Saudi Crown Prince also advocated for a peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Kingdom also seeks to enhance regional and international security and peace by making efforts to reach political solutions to crises in Yemen, Sudan, Libya and other countries as well as supporting solutions to international crises such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," he said.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.