‘Baseless’: Saudi Arabia on Israel normalisation breakthrough



Saudi Arabia has denied the reports that the Kingdom has given up its demand of establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state as pre-condition to any normalisation talks with Israel

Wednesday December 18, 2024 8:25 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File)]

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has denied the reports that the Kingdom has given up its demand of establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state as pre-condition to any normalisation talks with Israel.

“The claim that the Kingdom’s leadership has somehow modified its longstanding commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is baseless,” The Times of Israel reported citing a statement issued to reporters by an unnamed Saudi official.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue to work towards ending the war in Gaza and helping the Palestinian people achieve their right to an independent state,” the official said.

The Saudi official's statement came after Haaretz, another Israel newspaper, claimed breakthrough in Israel and Saudi Arabia normalisation of ties after the officials of the two countries held talks with the new administration of U.S. President Elect Donald Trump.

The newspaper also claimed that the Kingdom has given up its demand of independent Palestinian State and has now only calling for ceasefire in Gaza and a "pathway to formation of Palestine state" as pre-condition to normalisation of ties between the two countries.

The Saudis however "strongly denied these reports", saying, "There has been no breakthrough."

Netanyahu office too in denial mode

Interestingly, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu too has denied any such breakthrough as reported by first Haaretz and then The Jerusalem Post.

The office of Netanyahu issued rebuttal after reported promise of a “pathway toward a Palestinian state" sparked outrage with right-wing reporters, and politicians - including Avigdor Liberman, alleging that Netanyahu has agreed to promise a Palestinian state.

Following the outrage, Netanyahu’s Office called the report “a complete lie", according to The Times of Israel.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has worked and is working against the establishment of a Palestinian state that will endanger Israel’s security", the Israeli Prime Minister's office said.

Saudi stand on Palestine State

The Saudi leadership has repeatedly made its stand clear about its commitment towards the creation of an Independent Palestinian State.

Addressing the 9th session of the Shoura Council in September this year, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman had ruled out recognition of Israel or any ties with the Jewish state unless the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

In another stronger warning, the Kingdom had in February 2024 categorically said there will not be any relation with Israel until the Zionists free Palestine, end their occupation and stop their carnage against the Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied territories.

In a related development, Saudi Arabia has also announced a high-level international conference on resolving the Palestinian issue, which the Kingdom and France will co-chair in June in New York.

Mewanwhile, there are reports that Gaza ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel are heading to some fruitful results this time.

