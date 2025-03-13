Nobody is expelling Palestinians from Gaza: Trump

Thursday March 13, 2025 8:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: In a complete shift from his earlier stance to ‘takeover’ Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians from there, U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday March 13, 2025 said Palestinians will not be expelled from the enclave.

“Nobody is expelling Palestinians from Gaza”, Trump said in Oval Office, White House while talking to the media with Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin.

Soon after taking charge as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, 2025, Trump had vowed to “takeover” Gaza simultaneously asking Egypt and Jordan to open doors for Palestinians.

He later also said he will “own” Gaza and make it “Riviera of the Middle East for the world people”.

Trump later "tweaked" his stance, saying he will "recommend” and not impose his Gaza takeover plan.

Two days after this statement, Trump released an AI genrated video to showcase his "vision of Gaza".

Ttump's Gaza plan was rejected by th Arab States that in turn accepted another plan to re-build Gaza proposed by Egypt.

The Palestinians on their part rejected the Trump's plan while a group of Palestinians released their own AI video to showcase their vision of Gaza.

Amidst all this Trump once again changed his stance on Gaza. It was when a reporter asked the visiting Prime Minister of Ireland if he would discuss with Trump about his Gaza plan.

Before Micheal Martin could reply, Trump jumped in, responding with a denial.

“Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians,” he said.

Trump's sinister Gaza plan came for discussion in the meeting for the second time when a journalist confronted Trump about some notable absences from this year’s St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Irish parties like Sinn Fein had announced last month that they would boycott the events in Washington, DC, over Trump’s stance on Gaza.

“ What are they boycotting?” Trump asked.

When the journalist explained, Trump shrugged it off. “ I haven’t heard that.”

