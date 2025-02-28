Watch: Palestinians’ Fitting Response to Trump's Gaza AI Video

Friday February 28, 2025 5:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

Joining the "AI War" with Donald Trump, a group of Palestinians Friday February 28, 2025 released its own version of Gaza AI Video in a fitting response to the maverick President of the United States.

Trump had on Wednesday releases what is billed as the most bizarre video of all time—an AI-generated clip reimagining Gaza as a “glitzy, futuristic paradise”.

The video posted by Trump on his Truth Social profile, featured Elon Musk dining to bearded men in bikinis.

Promoting his own version of transforming Gaza into a Gulf state-like resort, the video also portrayed a golden statue of himself, and shirtless American and Israeli leaders lounging on a beach.

In response to Trump’s AI video, a group of Palestinians Friday released its own AI video.

“A message to Trump: Gaza will always be Palestinian!” the Palestinians proclaimed while releasing the video.

The “AI video war” between Trump and Palestinians raked amidst the former’s repeated suggestion to forcibly displace over 2.3 million Palestinian from Gaza and turn it into what the U.S. President say “Riviera of Middle East”.

Trump first said he will “own and buy Gaza” but later tweaked his statement to “recommendation”.

His rhetoric however has been rejected by everyone including the Saudi Arabia led Arab bloc.

Meanwhile, Egypt has convened an extra ordinary Arab Summit on March 04, 2025 to convey a united response to Trump's Gaza rhetoric.

Ahead of the Arab Summit, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a meeting of the leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, and Egypt in Riyadh last Friday.

The meeting discussed joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, and developments in Gaza, along with other regional and international issues.

