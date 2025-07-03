Shocked, Saddened: Fans react as footballer Diogo Jota dies in accident

Football fans across the world are in belief and shock as the news of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s death in a car crash trickled in

Thursday July 3, 2025 4:04 PM , Sports Desk

Football fans across the world are in belief and shock as the news of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s death in a car crash trickled in.

“Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo”, Manchester City wrote in a social media post.

Similar condolences messages have been shared by the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and Tottenham Hotspur.

"A Champion passed away"

Condoling the death of Liverpool footballer, the Premier League called Diogo “a champion who will be forever missed”.

“Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club”, the Premier League said.

Diogo Jota and his brother Diogo Jota died in a car accident near the Zamora region of Sanabria.

According to witnesses, the car was engulfed in flames and the fire even spread to the nearby vegetation.

"Devastated"

In a statement released after the shocking news, Pedro Proenca, Head of the Portuguese Football Federation, the federation and football fans across the country are devastated.

"The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, this morning, in Spain," the federation said.

The federation also asked UEFA for a minute's silence Thursday before Portuguese national team's match with Spain, in the women's European Championship.



The Portuguese international got married to Rute Cardoso just 10 days back.

Jota, who got married on June 28, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Diogo Jota’s brother André Silva, who also died in the accident is Penafiel player in Portuguese 2nd League.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.