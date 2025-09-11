Malegaon Teachers Scam: Three Top Education Officers Arrested



Continuing its actions in the case related to bogus teachers recruitment scam in Malegaon, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Wednesday arrested three top officers of the Education Department Nashik.

The three officers have been identified as Nashik Zilla Parishad Deputy Director (Education) Praveen Patil, Deputy Education Officer Uday Deore and Office Superintendent Sudhir Pagar.

The latest arrest in Malegaon teachers scam came over a week after five teachers of the Malegaon High School & Junior College were arrested .

The three officers were summoned for interrogations Tuesday afternoon, and were later arrested by the Police and produced in the Court Wednesday morning.

Deputy Education Officer Uday Deore has been arrested in the case related to bogus appointment of teachers in Y N Jadhav School whereas Zilla Parishad Deputy Director (Education) Praveen Patil and Office Superintendent Sudhir Pagar have been arrested in the case related to bogus appointment of teachers in the Malegaon High School and Junior College.

All three were produced in the Malegaon Court Wednesday. The court sent them in Police Custody till September 13, 2025.

Malegaon Bogus Teachers Case Details

Malegaon teachers’ recruitment scam involves the appointment of 13 teachers by the management of the school run by Anjuman Moinut Tulba, and appointment of 11 teachers by the management of Y. N. Jadhav School, Sangmeshwar.

Following a complaint lodged at Pawarwadi Police Station in Malegaon by Zainab D/o Mohammad - a teacher in the same school, a case was registered against Ishaque Zariwala, Chairman Anjuman Moinut Tulba, and other members of the management.

The teacher in her complaint alleged that the appointment of the 13 teachers was bogus. She also alleged that their appointments were shown in 2012 though they were recruited in 2024. This, she alleged, was done to claim the difference amount worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the state government.

As per the complaint lodged against, Y. N. Jadhav management, Sandip Jadhav was appointed in 2012 and at that time he had not even passed HSC or Class 12th exams. It is alleged that Sandip Jadhav's apointment was illegal, despite this he received salary from the government.

Following the FIR, arrest warrants were issued against Ishaque Zariwala and other members of the management. They applied for anticipatory bail which was rejected. They have now approached the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) summoned the five teachers to Nashik. Following their interrogation, they were arrested on September 03, 2025.

Talking to media, Defence Lawyer Azim Khan said the names of the five teachers are not in the FIR. “However, they have been arrested based on the statements of the retired Head Master and some retired teachers who said the accused teachers were not in the school during their tenure.”

Charges Raised in Maharashtra Assembly

Malegaon teachers’ bogus appointment case also figured during the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly in July this year.

The case was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly by Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail and other MLAs. Incidentally, Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse is also MLA from Malegaon.

Raising the issue in the Maharashtra Assembly, Mufti Ismail directly addressed Dada Bhuse and alleged that corruption in schools and education department is taking place right under his nose.

“The Education Department officials in Malegaon and Nashik district are involved in corrupt practices right under your nose”, Mufti Mohammed Ismail said while directly addressing Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Following a heated debate, the government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Nagpur's Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police Nityanand Jha is currently leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in Nagpur. So far 24 officers and principals have been arrested from Nagpur, Bhandara , Gondia and Chandrapur districts.

FIRs and complaints have also been lodged against three other schools of the City besides The Malegaon High School and Junior College.



