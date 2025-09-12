Doha Attack: UNSC calls out Israel without naming it



In yet another example showing how the UN Security Council works under pressure, it condemned Israel for its airstrikes on Doha, Qatar but it did so without naming it

Friday September 12, 2025 11:25 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Joining the funeral prayers, Qatar Emir Tamim al-Thani consoled the son of Qatari national killed in the Israeli airstrikes in Doha]

United Nations: In yet another example showing how the UN Security Council works under pressure, it condemned Israel for its airstrikes on Doha, Qatar but it did so without naming it.

The UN Security Council had convened a special meeting in the wake of the airstrikes conducted by the Israeli occupation forces (IDF) Tuesday September 09, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

Outrage over Israeli Bombing in Doha

The Israeli bombing site in Doha was where the Hamas leadership was discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal reportedly sent by the Trump Administration.

The Hamas leaders survived the Israeli targeted attack but six people, including a Qatari national, were killed.

The attack drew global outrage and condemnation. All counties, small or big, slammed the illegal Zionists dispensation for its aggression against a sovereign country.

According to reports, U.S. President too was “unhappy”, though Israeli media said the airstrikes in Qatar had his approval.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while condemning the Doha attack called for a joint international action to deter Israel from its, what he said, criminal activities.

UNSC Lackluster Response to Qatar Attack

Amid the global outrage, the UNSC convened its meeting Thursday but failed to send a strong message to Israel.

All the 15 members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, passed a resolution condemning Israel. But, sadly the Security Council in its resolution avoided to directly name Israel. Here is the full UNSC statement:

“The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September. They expressed deep regret at the loss of civilian life. “Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. “Council members recalled their support for the vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, and alongside Egypt and the United States. “Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority. In this regard, they reiterated the importance of the ongoing diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and called for the parties to seize the opportunity for peace."

Qatar Emir Joins Funeral Prayers

On Thursday, Qatar Emir Tamim al Thani attended the funeral prayers of the six people killed in the Israeli bombing.

Qatar Emir’s decision to join the funeral prayers is seen as a message to Israel that it won’t back down to pressure and continue its role as a mediator.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who faces charges of war crimes and arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), on the other hand, is unashamed and said his forces will again strike to “eliminate” the Hamas Political Leadership.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera correspondent Gabriel Elizondo citing diplomatic sources said the US “pushed back” against stronger language against Israel in the UNSC statement, which was nonetheless “highly significant”.

“Clearly, the US still backs Israel. Clearly, the US will still … protect Israel in the Security Council, but this was a bridge too far for the United States”, Elizondo said reporting from the UN headquarters in New York.

