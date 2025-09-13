Sushila Karki takes oath as interim PM in Nepal



Sushila Karki has been sworn in Friday September 12, 2025 as the Interim Prime Minister amid fragile peace in Nepal

Saturday September 13, 2025 9:55 AM , ummid.com News Network

Kathmandu: Sushila Karki has been sworn in Friday September 12, 2025 as the Interim Prime Minister amid fragile peace in Nepal.

Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal, is the first woman Prime Minister of the country.

Sushila Karki became Prime Minister of Nepal after four days of violent protest, billed as Gen Z Movement.

The immediate cause of the violent protest that began Monday was the government’s crackdown on social media. But, anger against the government was growing in Nepal due to rampant corruption.

The fallout of the protest was the complete collapse of the erstwhile government and resignation of the President, Prime Minister and other ministers of the country.

