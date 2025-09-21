UK, Canada and Australia recognize State of Palestine, Israel fumes

Sunday September 21, 2025 8:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Protesters hold placards and flags as they chant slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside of the Houses of Parliament in central London on November 15, 2023, to demand Members of Parliament vote for a ceasefire in Gaza. MP's gathered at the House of Commons to vote on the King's Speech amendment calling for Gaza ceasefire. (File Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)]

In a major diplomatic push, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, in separate official announcements, recognized an Independent State of Palestine.

In a video message posted on micro blogging platform X, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move is part of a process to bring about an end to the conflict in Gaza and help promote a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” he says on X.

“Gaza Carnage Must End”

In his message, Starmer also noted that the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths.

“The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable”, the British Prime Minister said.

Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yrg6Lywc1s — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2025

“Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end”, he stressed.

Recognition of Palestine by Australia, Canada

Similar announcements recognising the Independent State of Palestine have also been made by Canada and Australia.

“Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine”, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement posted on X.

“Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel”, Carney said.

In the message posted ahead of the UN General Assembly Session, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Australia's recognition of the “independent and sovereign State of Palestine” reflects the country's “long standing commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples.”

The announcements by the three key allies of Israel came a day before the United General Assembly is scheduled to convene a Palestine Statehood Conference at the UN Headquarters in New York.

France has already regonised the State of Palestine. On the other hand, Spain and a number of other countries will recognise the State of Palestine during the UN Palestine Conference Monday September 22, 2025.

The Palestine Statehood Conference is coming less than two weeks after the UN General Assembly with overwhelming majority passed the New York Declaration on implementing the two-state solution and establishing the independent State of Palestine.

Israel fumes

The far right Zionist regime of Israel is fuming over the announcements by its key allies. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir soon after the latest development said that he will raise annexing the West Bank at the next cabinet meeting in response to the UK, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

“The recognition by the UK, Canada, and Australia of a Palestinian State requires immediate countermeasures,” Ben Gvir said, calling for “immediate application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (the biblical name for the regions known collectively as the West Bank) and the complete dismantling of the ‘Palestinian’ Authority”.

On the other hand, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said the countries recognizing a Palestinian state this week are taking an irreversible step that preserves the two-state solution and brings Palestinian independence and sovereignty closer.

