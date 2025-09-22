DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

Monday September 22, 2025 1:20 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2025: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is releasing on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2025 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Monday September 22, 2025.

"Second Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2025 (MBBS/BDS Course) will be published on September 22, 2025", DME Madhya Pradesh said in the revised schedule of MP Medical Counselling.

Steps to MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result.

The round 2 allotment result will be available in PDF.

Check your name and allotted college in NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 list

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Madhya Pradesh Round 2 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, should confirm their admission from September 23 to 29, 2025, the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said.

Madhya Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from July 21, 2025.

After the deadline of online registration, the DME MP published the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List on July 30, 2025 and allotment result on August 18, 2025.

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had released Round 2 Merit List on September 16, 2025.

