With new makeover, DeepkSeek R1 loses 1% of its original capability

China’s DeepSeek R1, which had stormed the tech world January this year, this week received a new makeover but at the cost of its original capability and speed.

Monday September 22, 2025 8:27 PM , Technology Desk

As reported by news agency Reuters, DeepSeek-R1-Safe, has been designed to censor “politically sensitive” topics and reflect China's “socialist values” before they are available to the public, in compliance with tight controls on speech.

As a result, the new DeepSeek AI model exhibited a less than 1% performance degradation compared to the original DeepSeek-R1 .

Another interesting point related to DeepSeek-R1-Safe is it is developed by the Chinese tech giant Huawei, and not DeepSeek.

And for the latest DeepSeek R1 update, Huawei took the help of the researchers from Zhejiang University. One of China’s premium universities, Zhejiang University is from where DeepSeek founder, Liang Wenfeng, had graduated.

Interestingly, DeepSeek R1 last update in March this year was released via Hugging Face.

