Huawei's new AI chip to challenge Nvidia H20

Wednesday April 23, 2025 0:06 AM

In yet another move to take on U.S. manufacturers, China's Huawei Technologies has unveiled plan to roll-out its new Ascend 920 Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip which will directly compete with Nvidia H20.

Huawei Technologies has been battling U.S. sanctions since 2019 following which it vowed to roll-out products after products aimed at reducing reliance on U.S. tech manufacturers.

In the latest development, Huawei unveiled plan to roll-out Ascend 920, which was at the advanced 6-nanometre node level. The new AI chip is expected to begin mass production in the second half of this year.

Ascend 920 Vs Nvidia H20

The analysts say Ascend 920 could become an alternative to Nvidia’s H20 AI chips that were recently banned from sale to China, according to a report by Taiwanese media Digitimes.

Market insiders suggests the chip will be built using SMIC’s N+3 process and paired with HBM3 memory.

The Commercial Times however says, SMIC’s N+3 process - despite claiming similar transistor density to TSMC’s 6nm, still lacks the backup of EUV tools and relies on DUV multi-patterning, which likely drags down yield and efficiency, making it hard to match U.S. AI chips on cost.

Because of this, China’s chip industry may switch to AI algorithms to help ease the hardware gap, the Commercial Times reported.

A previous report from Wccftech indicates that Huawei’s Ascend 910C could achieves 60% of NVIDIA H100’s performance, delivering strong inference results.

Meanwhile, a representative from Huawei denied rumors that the company had unveiled the Ascend 920 chips at its annual cloud ecosystem conference in early April, and did not comment on the mass production plan, according to South China Morning Post.

