DeepSeek major update released via Hugging Face

A latest version of the Chinese Artificial Intelligence startup DeepSeek, DeepSeek-V3-0324, has quietly been released via Hugging Face two days ago.

Thursday March 27, 2025 11:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

DeepSeek V3-0324 provides a freely available (open weights) 685B-parameter, mixture-of-experts model that is considered to be on par with many of the LLM models offered by the bigger companies.

The DeepSeek had launched its V3 model in December last, followed by the release of its R1 model in January this year . Soon after the launch the craze around DeepSeek R1 and its other model DeepSeek V3 was so overwhelming that the company was forced to limit new user registration.

DeepSeek New Features

The latest model dropped on AI development platform Hugging Face demonstrates significant improvements in areas such as reasoning and coding capabilities compared to its predecessor, with benchmark tests showing enhanced performance across multiple technical metrics published on Hugging Face, according to Reuters.

The latest DeepSeek upgrade also offers enhanced Chinese writing proficiency and Chinese search capabilities, the company said.

The new DeepSeek model also offers increased accuracy in Function Calling, fixing issues from previous V3 versions.

